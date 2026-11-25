Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)
Daily Prediction says,
An expense may push today's outgoings above your income. That imbalance will set the tone, especially when the working day is already asking a great deal of you. Watch unnecessary spending, as it can turn a difficult balance into a financial crisis. Saturn in Pisces, your tenth house, is retrograde, bringing a substantial workload and close accountability, with steady delivery showing clearly. You will feel the weight of what remains to be done even while wanting time to yourself. The day may feel less sociable than usual, and private concerns may take up more of your attention. Keep the day's commitments contained. There will be enough to manage in the duties already in front of you.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse may feel strained, with an exchange carrying more tension than either the subject or the setting suggests. If an argument develops, the atmosphere at home is likely to be affected. You will have less appetite for a long discussion and a stronger wish to withdraw when you feel pressed. A younger sibling may also act in a way that feels hurtful or works against your interests. This possibility may make family dealings feel more delicate. Leave a difficult conversation for a quieter moment if tempers rise. Your need for personal space will remain strong, even when a domestic matter continues to occupy your mind.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Work will demand sustained attention, and the day favors dependable completion of existing responsibilities. The Sun in Scorpio, your sixth house, puts authority, seniors and self-respect into focus, making the way you handle ordinary duties feel personally important. You will be conscious of what is expected and how your contribution is presented. A demanding workload is likely to make a familiar task more appealing than an additional commitment. Students may also feel the pull between what needs doing and the wish to close their books for a while. Work through one established priority at a time. Steady delivery will show, even on a day when the effort feels heavier than the result looks.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Your expenditure may exceed your income, leaving less room for casual purchases. The Moon in Taurus in your twelfth house all day brings spending, tiredness and a wish to be alone, so money concerns may follow you into your quieter moments. This is an unfavorable day for investment. A purchase that briefly changes your mood is unlikely to answer the larger question of what remains available afterward. Postpone optional spending and leave new investment commitments for another day. You will be more aware of the gap between earning and paying out as ordinary needs come into view. Financial decisions may feel closely tied to your wish for a little relief from the day's demands.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your expenditure may exceed your income, leaving less room for casual purchases. The Moon in Taurus in your twelfth house all day brings spending, tiredness and a wish to be alone, so money concerns may follow you into your quieter moments. This is an unfavorable day for investment. A purchase that briefly changes your mood is unlikely to answer the larger question of what remains available afterward. Postpone optional spending and leave new investment commitments for another day. You will be more aware of the gap between earning and paying out as ordinary needs come into view. Financial decisions may feel closely tied to your wish for a little relief from the day's demands.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Health is unlikely to feel at its best, and tiredness may make a busy schedule less comfortable. You will want fewer demands around you once the essential work is done. A difficult family exchange may add to that sense of being used up, especially when you have already spent the day meeting expectations. An early night will help. Your appetite for quiet will be clear, and the thought of staying in may feel more attractive than extending the day. Rest will have a practical value as well as an emotional one.
Tip for the Day: Keep optional purchases on hold and give yourself a quiet evening at home.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com