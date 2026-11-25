Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Gemini Horoscope Today

An expense may push today's outgoings above your income. That imbalance will set the tone, especially when the working day is already asking a great deal of you. Watch unnecessary spending, as it can turn a difficult balance into a financial crisis. Saturn in Pisces, your tenth house, is retrograde, bringing a substantial workload and close accountability, with steady delivery showing clearly. You will feel the weight of what remains to be done even while wanting time to yourself. The day may feel less sociable than usual, and private concerns may take up more of your attention. Keep the day's commitments contained. There will be enough to manage in the duties already in front of you.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse may feel strained, with an exchange carrying more tension than either the subject or the setting suggests. If an argument develops, the atmosphere at home is likely to be affected. You will have less appetite for a long discussion and a stronger wish to withdraw when you feel pressed. A younger sibling may also act in a way that feels hurtful or works against your interests. This possibility may make family dealings feel more delicate. Leave a difficult conversation for a quieter moment if tempers rise. Your need for personal space will remain strong, even when a domestic matter continues to occupy your mind.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

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Work will demand sustained attention, and the day favors dependable completion of existing responsibilities. The Sun in Scorpio, your sixth house, puts authority, seniors and self-respect into focus, making the way you handle ordinary duties feel personally important. You will be conscious of what is expected and how your contribution is presented. A demanding workload is likely to make a familiar task more appealing than an additional commitment. Students may also feel the pull between what needs doing and the wish to close their books for a while. Work through one established priority at a time. Steady delivery will show, even on a day when the effort feels heavier than the result looks.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your expenditure may exceed your income, leaving less room for casual purchases. The Moon in Taurus in your twelfth house all day brings spending, tiredness and a wish to be alone, so money concerns may follow you into your quieter moments. This is an unfavorable day for investment. A purchase that briefly changes your mood is unlikely to answer the larger question of what remains available afterward. Postpone optional spending and leave new investment commitments for another day. You will be more aware of the gap between earning and paying out as ordinary needs come into view. Financial decisions may feel closely tied to your wish for a little relief from the day's demands. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your expenditure may exceed your income, leaving less room for casual purchases. The Moon in Taurus in your twelfth house all day brings spending, tiredness and a wish to be alone, so money concerns may follow you into your quieter moments. This is an unfavorable day for investment. A purchase that briefly changes your mood is unlikely to answer the larger question of what remains available afterward. Postpone optional spending and leave new investment commitments for another day. You will be more aware of the gap between earning and paying out as ordinary needs come into view. Financial decisions may feel closely tied to your wish for a little relief from the day's demands. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Health is unlikely to feel at its best, and tiredness may make a busy schedule less comfortable. You will want fewer demands around you once the essential work is done. A difficult family exchange may add to that sense of being used up, especially when you have already spent the day meeting expectations. An early night will help. Your appetite for quiet will be clear, and the thought of staying in may feel more attractive than extending the day. Rest will have a practical value as well as an emotional one.

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Tip for the Day: Keep optional purchases on hold and give yourself a quiet evening at home.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)