Halloween 2026 falls on Saturday, October 31, giving you the perfect excuse to dress up and show off your creative side. If you are still deciding what to wear, your zodiac sign could offer some inspiration. From bold superheroes to mysterious witches, each costume can reflect the personality traits traditionally associated with your sign.

Halloween 2026: Costumes to wear based on your zodiac sign. (Pexels)

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Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly partnered with Spirit Halloween for a 2026 zodiac costume guide, highlighting the connection between astrology, identity and self-expression. Here is how you can use your sign's traditional traits to choose a Halloween look that feels like you.

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What Halloween costumes you should wear based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Warrior or superhero

You like a challenge and enjoy taking the lead. Channel your fearless side with a warrior or superhero costume. Add a red cape, boots and bold accessories to create a look that commands attention.

Taurus: Forest fairy

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{{^usCountry}} Your sign is associated with comfort, beauty and a love of the finer things. Dress as a forest fairy with a floral crown, green fabrics and delicate gold jewellery. Choose soft textures to bring the look together. Gemini: Mischievous witch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your sign is associated with comfort, beauty and a love of the finer things. Dress as a forest fairy with a floral crown, green fabrics and delicate gold jewellery. Choose soft textures to bring the look together. Gemini: Mischievous witch {{/usCountry}}

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Your curious, playful side makes a witch costume a natural fit. Add a pointed hat, colourful makeup and a few magical accessories. You can even create two contrasting looks to reflect your sign's dual symbolism.

Cancer: Moon goddess

Your sign is traditionally linked with the Moon, intuition and emotional depth. Choose a moon goddess costume with silver details, flowing fabric and celestial accessories.

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Leo: Royal queen or king

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You enjoy expressing yourself and making a statement. A royal costume with a gold crown, dramatic cape and bold jewellery can bring out your confident side.

Virgo: Classic vampire

Your practical and detail-focused nature suits a polished vampire look. Choose dark clothing, a crisp collar and subtle makeup to create a costume that feels elegant without too much effort.

Libra: Enchanting witch

With Venus as your traditional ruling planet, Libra is associated with beauty and balance. Choose a stylish witch costume with a velvet dress, a lace hat and carefully matched accessories.

Scorpio: Vampire queen or count

Halloween falls during Scorpio season, making a mysterious vampire costume an easy choice. Use dark fabrics, dramatic makeup and a touch of red to create a striking look.

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Sagittarius: Adventurer or pirate

Your sign is associated with exploration and freedom. Try a pirate costume with boots, a hat and a prop compass to reflect your adventurous spirit.

Capricorn: Gothic royal

Your traditional traits include ambition, discipline and determination. A gothic royal costume with structured clothing, a dark cape and understated jewellery can give you a commanding look.

Aquarius: Futuristic alien

Known in astrology for originality and unconventional ideas, Aquarius suits a futuristic alien costume. Try metallic clothing, silver makeup and unusual accessories.

Pisces: Mermaid

Your sign is associated with imagination and the element of water. Create a mermaid look with shimmering fabrics, blue and green shades, and pearl-inspired accessories.

How to choose your Halloween 2026 costume

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Use these ideas as a starting point, not a set of rules. You can also combine your Sun, Moon or rising sign if you follow those parts of your birth chart. Above all, choose a costume that makes you feel comfortable and lets you enjoy Halloween your way.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader discretion is advised.