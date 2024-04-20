Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will need to remain within bounds, as far as spending money is concerned. Self-promotion may become important for professionals running their shows. The atmosphere of peace and tranquillity prevails on the domestic front. Someone may invite you to travel along on a long journey. Be careful of seasonal ailments. Good preparation will keep you in contention in a competitive situation on the academic front. You will make special efforts to remain in touch with all especially those who matter.

Love Focus: Lover's romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A favour done to someone is likely to be reciprocated. You will get all the support you need on the professional front. A good showing in something important on the academic front is likely to boost your morale and egg you on to do better. You will take all the steps to increase your friends’ circle. Networking promises to help you on the social front. A family issue needs sorting. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with a lover are certain to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make their parents proud. A big break awaits you on the professional front. A venture undertaken by you is likely to prove most profitable. You may organise a do just to appease someone influential and succeed. An ancestral property may come in your name. Interest awakened for meditation or yoga will do you a whale of good. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will find things moving in a positive direction. Helping out people at a grassroots level will win you many well-wishers. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Your networking capabilities promise to smoothen the process of getting something officially done. Someone can help you in funding a project. Fun time is foreseen for those invited to a do.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

There is a good chance of taking part in something that is happening on the social front. You will manage to submit an important project at work. A dubious investment is best avoided. Your habit of pitting one against the other can isolate you from others. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. A family elder can find it difficult to relinquish his or her authority on the domestic front.

Love Focus: A compatible match is likely for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Those in business are likely to cash in on some new deals and make good profits. Entrepreneurs will be able to put their plans into action. You will be able to resolve a tricky problem on the domestic front to the satisfaction of all. Utilising time and energy for a philanthropic cause is likely to give you inner peace. You will feel much fitter than before. Those on vacation may return with fond memories.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love will enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This is an excellent time for those trying to make a long-term relationship permanent. A sightseeing tour may be organized by your institute or organization. Someone new may join your setup and prove an asset. Government officials will get the opportunity to put their best foot forward. Construction or renovation of house is foreseen for some. You will definitely do something about your fitness. You will get all the support you require in completing a task.

Love Focus: Chance of seizing a good opening on the romantic front is likely.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A lot of important issues may be satisfactorily resolved today on the professional front. You will have enough to give a treat to friends. Fitness buffs are likely to take p a serious gym routine to achieve the perfect figure and physique. Your desire to turn a monotonous existence into an exciting routine is likely to come true soon. Efforts put in on the academic front will be enough to help you achieve much.

Love Focus: Attending an event with a lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Previous performance promises to bring you recognition on the academic front. You may find some lucrative investment schemes and reap rich dividends. You will be able to keep yourself slim and trim by regular exercise. An exciting trip by road is possible. There is an excellent opportunity coming your way, so expect to make a kill! Your reputation is set to enhance on the professional front.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with a lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Professional backlog is likely to be cleared at work. Old dues will be settled as you manage your finances well. Property issues will be settled in your favour.

A joyous occasion will soon be here, so expect much fun. You are likely to feel nice about doing a good turn to someone. Some of you may get a chance to let your hair down and relax. A child may need guidance, so spare some time for him or her.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the attention of lover today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may not be in the right frame of mind today for completing a pending task, so take your time. Shifting to a better accommodation is indicated for some. Office politics threaten to get the better of you, so remain guarded. Things may go on a downswing on the academic front and get you all tensed up. Keep your financial position under wraps. Peace prevails on the domestic front, but it will be an uneasy one!

Love Focus: Look your best if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Organising a family function or getting invited to one is on the cards for some and promises to be fun. The financial situation is set to improve. An initiative on the health front is likely to prove beneficial. Something that you are trying to achieve on the professional front is likely to get delayed. Shifting to a better accommodation is possible. Exchanging notes on the academic front is important, so keep in touch with peers. Setting out on a short vacation to a nearby place is possible.

Love Focus: The lover's suggestion for spending time outdoors will help rejuvenate the relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige