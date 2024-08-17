Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may think of ways of improving your health. You may be in splurging mode as your monetary condition improves. The performance of some is likely to come under praise. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Surprise your lover with a gift, if you want to woo him or her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those ailing may show improvement. Some relief on the financial front is foreseen. Some of you may have to devote extra time to work. Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members. Those spiritually inclined may be encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. Property is expected to become a cash cow for some owners. You can promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A little effort is likely to keep you physically fit. Financially, things brighten for you as pending payments are received. A change on the professional front is likely to benefit you. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent time to plan it. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health. Financial problems facing some may need to be solved on priority. Both making new clients and raking in the moolah are foretold. Demands of a family member can get you worked up, but they will be realistic. Those traveling long distances will find the journey comfortable. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Lovers will likely let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will succeed in maintaining an optimal level of fitness. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Success is foretold for those venturing into something new on the business front. Peace prevails on the home front, allowing you to rest and recoup. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. The academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. You may have second thoughts about a capital-intensive venture. Family will be supportive and provide full encouragement in your efforts. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. You are likely to get busy working out future strategies.

Love Focus: Those in love will find lover welcoming your ideas.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A lifestyle change will do a whale of good to your health. An investment opportunity is best seized, as it appears to be good. Professionally, this appears to be an excellent day. A family get-together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects. Meeting new people is on the cards, but don’t be all trusting.

Love Focus: Good earnings will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today. Investment planning is likely to multiply your wealth. A business trip will open the doors for new opportunities. Family will be much more supportive of your ideas. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health remains excellent, as you take all the measures to remain fit. An urgently required loan is likely to be sanctioned. Your worst fears are likely to be realized on the work front. Someone is likely to prove of immense help on the family front. Those traveling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may find lifestyle changes most beneficial. Those on a buying spree can overspend on some good bargains. The professional performance of some may not be considered in a favorable light. Some on the academic front can expect a good break. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance. Tapping your potential will be importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is a need to adopt a daily routine and stick to it to preserve health. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. Stars seem favourable on both personal and professional fronts today. It will be in your interest to guide a family youngster on the academic front. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. You may have to keep your wits about in the current situation facing you.

Love Focus: Your attempts at wooing a lover will not go in vain.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those feeling down will recover and become healthy again. A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. You will be able to cover up the delay in completion of a job. Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. Those on a vacation in warmer climates will find the weather simply marvelous. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron