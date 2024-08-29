Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 29, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

You can find yourself fitter with regular exercise. Monetary gains are indicated in speculation. Someone is likely to repose full faith in you for getting an important task done. Some of you can be desperate to prove a point on the domestic front. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Start saving for renovating an old house. A matter related to academics may be taken up by some.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. A business trip is likely beneficial and may get you a lucrative deal. The family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Living frugally, but not much-hampering quality of life, will likely save a lot. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. You are likely to come out with flying colors on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Chances of winning a deal become bright through your efforts on the business front. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. A changed environment will not only be enjoyable, but therapeutic too.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk with lover will help you get rid of an emotional burden.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Bodily ills may be troublesome, but only temporarily. Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. A career change is indicated for some and will be a step in the right direction. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit stretched today to meet your sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. Relationships with a senior may blossom and make you feel rejuvenated. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front. Profits start accruing in a venture undertaken by you.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to pour cold water on your romantic mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. A vacation with family can be planned soon. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you.

Love Focus: A background check of current lover may become important.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Your guesswork on the academic front comes right!

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Exercise tips given by someone will prove beneficial. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earnings. Not taking initiative at work may get you hauled up by seniors. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. You may not get the best price for a house or property. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Discharge from the hospital is also expected for those admitted. You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Things are likely to move favorably on the professional front. The success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town. You will be able to realize your aspirations on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get strengthened through mutual effort.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Silver

Maintaining a daily routine will keep you in good health. A loan you had been wanting will be yours and at a reasonable interest. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation.

Love Focus: You will win over the one you love by being upfront in almost everything.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Some of you will manage to come back into shape. Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. You can be given some different jobs at the office today. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Keeping the company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Brown

A friendly advice can work wonders on the health front. Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. Homemakers are likely to be at their impressive best. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. Your focus may waver on the academic front and get you into all sorts of problems.

Love Focus: Much bliss awaits you on the romantic front, as your lover is out to woo you!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden