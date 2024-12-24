All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 24, 2024. (Pixabay)

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You manage your finances well through careful earning, saving, and spending. Avoid revealing your business plans now to keep your competitors uncertain. An unexpected visitor will bring excitement to your home. Starting a new exercise routine will yield great health benefits. A business trip outside the city might not go as planned, with the deal potentially falling through.

Love Focus: Romance calls, promising deep happiness and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

A profitable deal could bring significant financial gain. Your full dedication will be needed to make a project successful. Finding time for family might be challenging today. Be cautious and don’t neglect your health. A trip with friends promises to be relaxing and refreshing. Some of you may actively engage in numerous academic activities today.

Love Focus: Your partner may appear distant today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Expected payments may come through, improving your financial position. A new project is likely to progress smoothly with ample support. Relocating may come with unexpected challenges. Academic matters look favorable for you. Socially, you may succeed in gaining popularity with strategic moves. Mental stress plaguing some is set to disappear.

Love Focus: It's a good time to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may find ways to increase your income effectively. Prospects for a new job appear promising, especially for younger professionals. Your efforts will help relieve stress and bring mental calm. An opportunity to showcase your skills in competition will arise. Staying connected will enhance your social reputation. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day.

Love Focus: Try to mend the relationship before it becomes unfixable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Previous financial troubles are likely to resolve soon. There is a strong chance of a promotion, possibly involving relocation. Staying active will keep minor health issues at bay. Academically, you may handle a challenging task well. Transport issues may be resolved by finding alternatives. You will manage to resolve a family issue through your initiative. Your personal touch will have people eating out of your hands!

Love Focus: Respect your lover’s feelings to avoid conflict.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will maintain excellent health. Additional work responsibilities might come your way. A project could demand more investment than expected for success. Family will offer support willingly today. A social gathering may require travel. Academic assistance you provide will help others succeed. You will need to remain vigilant on the road.

Love Focus: A drive with your partner could improve their mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial gains are likely to continue steadily. You might rely on someone’s recommendation to secure a desired position. Your health will benefit from wise lifestyle choices. A family conflict will be resolved smoothly. Success in academics will work in your favor. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: You will make a lasting impression on someone special.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you are in a strong position. Staying active and eating right will keep you in good health. You may feel uncertain about promoting your professional skills. There is a possibility of missing a family event. It's an ideal time to invest in property. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. You may spoil your chances by not playing your cards well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your undivided attention will enhance romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A loaned sum is likely to be returned. Professionally, things might feel somewhat out of control. The timing is favorable for property investments. Plans at home will be warmly received by family. Your excellent academic performance will be recognized. Physical fitness will allow you to pursue sports. Keep your thoughts positive, even in the face of adversity.

Love Focus: Consider doing a background check on your current partner.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Avoid letting laziness affect your health goals. Now is a good time to invest in reliable schemes. A cheerful spouse will bring happiness to the household. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. Your efforts in a seminar or event will earn praise. Things move smoothly at work as you manage to implement your ideas. Students will manage to stabilise their position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Listen to your intuition regarding love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your hard work in fitness will pay off. Efforts may be needed to collect a pending payment. Your authority at work will be well recognized. A homemaker will receive unexpected appreciation. A valuable asset may be acquired soon. Pilgrimage will help you evolve spiritually. Academic front may appear to be a bit tedious, but you will be able to tide over it.

Love Focus: Notice if this marks the start of a new romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You might not be fully satisfied with your finances now. Address work-related issues promptly to avoid setbacks. Resolve domestic tensions by moving past old grievances. Prepare thoroughly if awaiting admission. A long drive may provide mental clarity. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Romance may not be a priority today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon