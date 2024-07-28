Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 28, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Health is likely to remain perfect, as you maintain a strict routine. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Being contented with your lot will help in attaining peace of mind. Some of you can organise a surprise party for someone close.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for your lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear. Buying an expensive item or jewellery at a bargain price is possible. Good handling of a situation on the domestic front may ward off ugly scenes. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Things brighten up for those associated with the tinsel town. Support from an unexpected quarter will prove to be of great help.

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. Good earning opportunities present themselves to freelancers and middlemen. You may need to smooth things out on the domestic front, before they turn ugly. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious minded.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Be tactful with a short- tempered family member. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. You derive much pleasure from meeting and interacting with people today. Keep your cool even in trying circumstances.

Love Focus: Those separated from lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

A medical condition suffered by some will show signs of improving. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. A family member may become adamant over some issue and make you toe his or her line. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. An incident can make you turn to spirituality for solace and guidance. The old chemistry may be missing while meeting an old friend.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world. Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on. Someone close needs financial help, but commit only if you are able to help out. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. You may seek someone’s support to further your social interests. You may be made responsible for some event.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to be received from a secret lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. Steer clear of gossip on the social front. Those wanting peace and quiet at home will have to ensure the same.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to respect your decision for waiting some more to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Plans to go out shopping and splurging cannot be ruled out. Moodiness of a family member can keep you on your toes. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Don’t repose too much faith on those you have only casual acquaintance with.

Love Focus: Romance for some may just be a phone call away!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Striking a friendship with a complete stranger is on the cards. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to double their efforts.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Pink

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. A good financial move will prove profitable. Excellence will be blended into a project that you submit at work. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. You are likely to make a positive difference in someone’s life today. A gift or surprise from someone close is likely to lift your spirits.

Love Focus: The glow in your heart of doing a good deed for someone will remain for long.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

A changed routine will be good for overall health. Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Fun time is foreseen for those spending time with friends today. Your social image is likely to get a boost. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards.

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately! You will be able to revive old connections with someone influential on the social front. .

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange