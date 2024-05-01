Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 1, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Things begin to look up on the financial front. Steps taken on the health front may start giving rich dividends in terms of figure and physique. Those in a new job are likely to start enjoying their work. You may find it difficult to convince a family youngster regarding some lucrative career options. Buying property is very much on the cards for some. You may be in for a pleasant surprise on the social front. Be careful while travelling.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to beckon some and make the day enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Keeping good relations with co-workers will be important, if you want things to proceed smoothly at work. There is a good chance of getting a better bargain on something that is going beyond your budget. Moodiness of spouse or a family member will need to be tackled with tact. You may be invited on a trip by someone close. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. Learning something new is on the cards and you will grasp it quickly.

Love Focus: You are likely to look your best today to win over someone special on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

You earn well and will get to spend well too to enjoy life. A change of air will do you good and restore your health. You will manage to adequately impress people around in a new set up on the professional front. You will be able to initiate improvements on the home front without difficulties. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. A short vacation promises a welcome break from the routine, so start packing your bags. Your popularity in your social circle will exceed even your own expectations!

Love Focus: Romance is likely to be taken to the next level by lover and enjoyed to the hilt.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Steady earning will keep you stable on the financial front. Adequate health measures will keep you in a fine fettle. Work content is likely to become less demanding and keep you mentally free from stress. Family will ensure comfort and mental calmness by making the home environment peaceful. Vacation time will find you packing bags and heading towards an exotic destination. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. Compliments and best wishes can come pouring in for some.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

You are likely to find your financial circumstances improving, as money begins to flow in. Following a diet fad will help you remain in shape. Making a professional move at this juncture will be in your favour. Things will be to your liking on the home front, as your ideas and suggestions are taken. A planned vacation promises to go without a hitch and prove simply fantastic! Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. This is an excellent day when whatever you touch turns to gold!

Love Focus: You will enjoy interacting with someone you love on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Financially you will find yourself in a comfortable situation, but it could have been better. A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent. Much praise is in store for you on the professional front for something that you have achieved. You may find spouse extra affectionate today. Time and money will be well utilised in achieving what you have set out for. Property held by you is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: Lover will fully sustain your romantic mood, so enjoy the togetherness to the hilt!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A healthy bank balance is likely to instill confidence in you on the financial front. You will manage to get back in shape. Performance at work remains most satisfying. Keeping the home front in order may appear an onerous task for some homemakers. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. Remain patient and you will hear the good news!

Love Focus: This is the best time to enjoy the company of someone you have recently met on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Some more time will be needed to improve your financial situation. Self-discipline and a strict dietary control will help some get rid of extra flab. Something important at work needs to be completed fast. You will need to be more tolerant in a family situation. New drivers need to be careful on the road. It will be in your interest to take legal advice on a property issue before taking any action. A good break can be expected by those facing a competitive situation.

Love Focus: You may need to take some concrete steps to make your romance tick.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Some previous investments are likely to give handsome dividends. Dietary control will be as important as exercising. Your professional prestige is likely to get a boost today. Be better prepared, if you are expecting someone important at home. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. Chances of getting something in return for your favours brighten.

Love Focus: Romance is set to enter your life through your own initiative.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Money flows in and keeps you financially secure. Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health. You will be able to win over those who matter on the professional front. Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. It is best to postpone a trip. A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour. Keep your supporters close to strengthen your position.

Love Focus: Lover seems a bit reserved today, find out why.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Health remains excellent as you get health conscious. You are set to become financially stronger. Recognition is in store for some at work. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. Avoid busy roads and don't drive a vehicle you are not confident of. You may decide to renovate your ancestral house. Your plan works and is likely to get what you had always wanted to achieve.

Love Focus: Something special awaits you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Money may start flowing in from a different source and make you financially secure. You are likely to find yourself more than usual alert and energetic today. A task entrusted to you on the professional front will be concluded satisfactorily. You can get motivated by friends for a fun trip. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Your helpful attitude on the social front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to elicit a positive response from the one you like.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon