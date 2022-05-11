Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money comes to you from unexpected sources and will add to your wealth. Desired level of physical fitness may take some more time. Shoddy work is likely to get you hauled up by superiors. Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. A good bargain is foreseen on the property front. A legal matter is likely to cause concern.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Keeping a check on expenses is your only hope to save for purchasing a major item. Excellent health is indicated for some. On the professional front, you will continue to give a good account of yourself. Homemakers can find family members a bit indifferent to their efforts. You can manipulate someone close to serve your own ends. Travelling with friends is possible and will be fun. Selling a property is indicated and is likely to give handsome monetary returns.

Love Focus: You will manage to get lover or partner into the mood for some romance today!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A project may have to be put on hold at work due to lack of resources, but only temporarily. Moodiness of spouse or a family member will need to be tackled with tact. Some of you may get into a situation of not being able to repay a loan. You will need to remain consistent in your exercise routine, if fitness is your aim, irregularity will just not do. You can enjoy a drive through the city today. You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. You are likely to experience something new today.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An investment may not give the expected returns. Adopting some health tips promises total fitness. Clearing a job interview has fifty-fifty chance of success. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old time sakes. There is a good chance of making plans for a vacation. Possession of a new house or apartment is likely to be handed over to you soon.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover at someplace exclusive is likely.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Situation is set to improve for those feeling tight on the financial front. Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. Too many distractions may keep you from picking up the pace at work. You can be helpful around the house today. Much enjoyment is foreseen in a short journey outside the city. Good news on property front is possible.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover is likely.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Returns from previous investments will manage to finance something you desire. Maintaining daily routine will help you in keeping good health. Desist from overreacting to situations at work. You will find the family income on the rise. A long journey proves tiresome and may keep you fatigued. Investing in property is a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Spending some quality time with lover is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Saving money is important, so curb all wasteful expenditures. Health wise, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. You are likely to be a leg up on your rivals on the professional front. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front, so expect a quiet time with family. You may be in the mood to travel, so expect an exciting time on a short vacation. Construction may begin for an addition to your existing house.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to get richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money comes to you from various sources to fill your coffers. Joining a group of health-conscious individuals will help keep you trim and slim. A decision taken at work may not seem too favourable, but it will be just. Bad mood can become contagious and ruin home environment. Travelling is likely to open many new opportunities on the professional front. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly can expect a rollicking time today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good day that will find you doing well professionally. A shopping spree threatens to upset your budget, so buy only what is essential. You will be able to focus on a recurring health problem and cure it. Spouse or a family member is likely to cater to all your needs and prove a pillar of strength. You are likely to accompany friends or colleagues for a fun trip. Giving a helping hand on the social front for organising an event or function will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: A special time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Things start looking up for you financially. Keeping a control over diet is important and will not prove difficult for you. Those choosing a career must consult those already in the field. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. A long journey undertaken today may not be that comfortable. Returns from property will be as per your expectations.

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will take care of an outstanding loan by repaying it as quickly as possible. Overdoing the exercise bit on the health front may overstrain you. Something favourable is likely to happen to you on the work front. A family reunion is indicated and promises much enjoyment. Youngsters are likely to enjoy their hearts out in a fun trip. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may need to be postponed due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to consolidate your chances for financial gains. Fitness can become an issue with those who do not subscribe to an active lifestyle. Something that has remained in limbo for long on the professional front may now be taken up by you. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. An enjoyable trip is in the pipeline, so don't miss the opportunity. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction.

Love Focus: You may not find lover much responsive today, find out why.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON