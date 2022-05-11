Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

As per your astrological predictions for the day, the Taurean natives can expect to have a normal day with the usual routine going smoothly. However today, you can feel that the stress and tension in your body that you were feeling from a long time can get relieved. This can bring in the much-required peace in the mental health. Also, you can expect great support and understanding from your near and dear ones in any of the crucial moments in the day. Feel lucky for you are also blessed with a nice partner or spouse and don’t take anybody or anything in life for granted.

Taurus Finance Today

Your spendthrift nature is purely going to reflect today in your unwanted spending. Therefore, it is best advised to you that you keep a check on your expenses and don’t fall for luxury just like that.

Taurus Family Today

One of your family member’s health can remain an area of concern for today and this may keep you occupied in your personal life. You will fulfill all your domestic responsibilities quite well.

Taurus Career Today

With each passing day, you are getting more conscious and ambitious to build up your dream career and profession. With these aspirations, you must note that good things take time to happen and you shall have the patience.

Taurus Health Today

Don’t eat oily and junk food today at all. Instead have some salads or juices. Try to stay active and take a walk wherever possible. Monitor your blood pressure and try some yoga as well.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are in some mood to surprise your partner or spouse and will take some risks to improve your relationship. Don’t get angry or infuriated if you don’t get a good response from your lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

