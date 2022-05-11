Scorpio Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Today you can make peace with an old rift in your family ties. The scorpion sign natives will also cherish a good and imperative day in the domestic matters and the kids in the family can also stay as centre of attraction. Money that got struck in the recent past can also be cleared with a good rate of interest. There can be issue of property dealings going in your business and you might use your contacts to get rid of this problem as soon as possible. If you are a student then you can perform exceptionally well in your academics and also getting praise will also become natural. But don’t be revengeful for an old issue and instead believe in the mantra of forgive and forget.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your expenses might increase today and therefore spend your valued and hard-earned money carefully. Preparing a proper daily budget will also help to maintain a good vision of the future financial dealings.

Scorpio Family Today

An elderly person health can remain as an issue today. but all in all, there can be atmosphere of peace and harmony between all your family members. Also, there are chances of cold war getting resolved.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career dreams may get materialized only in the evening time. Your boss can also keep you on your toes and you will have to run for attending back-to-back meetings in the office making it a hectic yet good day.

Scorpio Health Today

Take care of your arms today and don’t sleep in a comfortable position, it can lead to some pain in the muscles. Maintain a right posture and go a quick stroll by the park in the evening time.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Maintain transparency and equality in your relationship. Doing so will result in a better and enhanced compatibility between you and your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

