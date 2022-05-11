Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini born, you love getting acknowledged for the hard work and efforts that you make and today you will get just as you wanted. The start of the day could be a refreshing one and you can have all the right energy and enthusiasm to kick start your day with sheer positivity to beat up any hurdle and obstacle coming your way. However, it is the second half of the day where you will find yourself in a little bit of trouble but you sure know how to get out of it. Don’t get panic and think of a workable alternative to avoid any unnecessary fights and politics going in your closed surroundings. Talk to a friend or your cousin to gain some mental clarity and you will feel light after this conversation. Meeting them in person can also prove to be beneficial.

Gemini Finance Today

You may not have a good day in your financial horoscope and you can get some financial setbacks. Therefore, it is advised to you that you shall not take any decisions in a jiffy.

Gemini Family Today

One of your family members can go on an international trip and it could be business or work related. You might have to accompany them to the airport and get engaged in the packing as well.

Gemini Career Today

Your career hopes and aspirations are getting bigger because of your recent promotion in the work place. You might actually like the limelight and attention that you are getting in the office but don’t forget to fulfill your job roles.

Gemini Health Today

You are in some mood of procrastination and therefore you will feel the need to make some plans and fitness goals. But along with this, make sure that all is practical and achieved in a short span of time.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are one helpful and extremely caring partner to your lover or spouse. And it is time to get your love and pampering reciprocated from them. You might also expect a small surprise for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON