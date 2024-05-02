Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Some of you may get down to improving your financial situation. Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. You will be able to impress all on the professional front by your knowledge and exuberance. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. A business trip will prove fruitful. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. There is a great potential in something you have tapped, so go ahead.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Love Focus: If you are in love, chances of making an exciting plan together is possible.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Good fortune shines on you on the financial front today. Strict dietary control is important. Good teamwork will help in beating the deadline. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support from the family. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. Booking a new property is indicated. Your habit of completing everything to the best of your ability is likely to come to the notice of those who matter.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, as you take lover for an evening out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Financially, you are set to grow stronger, as new opportunities come your way. You will succeed in keeping yourself fit. A prestigious assignment may come your way on the professional front. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. An assignment submitted by you can come up for praise. Some of you may stand to gain on the property front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to result in something very positive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Stars foretell stability on the financial front. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. Your advise at work will be well taken and add to your professional reputation. Your upbeat mood and a happy demeanour will brighten the domestic atmosphere. Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. Good opportunities promise to come within your reach soon.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can earn good returns. Avoid fat-rich foods to remain healthy. An honour or recognition awaits some on the work front. Spouse will do much to brighten up the domestic front. Don't share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. Booking a new property is indicated. You can expect to be the centre of attraction in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Your desire to spend quality time with lover today will be fulfilled.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Good financial management is the need of the hour, if you want money to multiply. Expert advice will help those trying to get into top physical condition. You will find things moving in a desirable manner on the work front. Giving a helping hand at home will be much appreciated. Travelling in public transport may not prove to be a comfortable option. It is time to get your act together and focus only on things that matter in the long run. A property may fetch you a handsome price.

Love Focus: Initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fr

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Wise investments promise handsome returns. Maintaining your daily routine of workouts is important to maintain good health. You will make good use of your skills at work, just to impress all. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead! Travel is on the cards. Love and care is likely to be showered upon you by someone close. You are likely to qualify a course or training module and add to your skills.

Love Focus: Your attempt to become your lover's special will take some time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

A good source of earning promises to keep you financially stable. Health remains good, as you turn to fitness. You are likely to come into the limelight on the professional front. A family function is on the anvil and will give you an opportunity to showcase your talents. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one. You are likely to feel good about the way things are going in your life.

Love Focus: Those thinking of settling down in life will manage to find a suitable life partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

You are likely to earn handsomely in a current project. Strict diet control will help you retain total fitness. Your output at work is likely to make you a favourite with superiors. The day promises a lot of excitement on the domestic front. A trip to someplace nearby is on the cards. This is a good day for buying property. Someone will be in the mood to shower favours on you, so enjoy!

Love Focus: Interest shown by you in someone on the romantic front will be fully reciprocated, so rejoice!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Cream

A wise investment promises rich returns, but remain on saving mode. You may make concerted efforts to remain fit. Professionally, you will manage to keep up the pace of work. Today is the day to do things together with the family to forge a strong relationship. A brief journey with family is foreseen. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. Someone's motivating words are likely to boost your confidence.

Love Focus: Lady Luck shines on you to make the day romantic, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour : Golden

You will need to earn better for starters! You are likely to enjoy good health by removing the worry bug from your mind. Your efforts to impress those who matter on the professional front are likely to bear fruit. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand on the home front by your initiative. A change of scene will do you good. Taking a step nearer to acquiring property is possible for some. An entertaining time is foreseen in the company of your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky today.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Chances of profiting from investments that look risky to others seems most probable. Trying out a new diet just to remain in shape is possible for some. Those searching for a new job will be able to find a suitable one. Home is likely to become a fun place as friends pour in. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You may take possession of a new property. There is a chance of meeting someone from your school or college days.

Love Focus: Dating someone you are fond of will be fun, but don’t overdo it as things may get out of hand.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron