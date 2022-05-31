Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 31, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you will get the chance that you had been eagerly waiting for. There are times when you wish you were someplace else. Some of you can suffer from this feeling today. Professional life may become a bit more hectic, but will not trouble you much. Those seeking financial stability can expect something positive on the property front.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Commitment to someone will have to be honoured. Things look encouraging on the social front. You will succeed in manoeuvring yourself into a position of advantage at work. Spouse may remain adamant and not agree to your suggestions on a domestic issue. A property deal may take some more time to materialise.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect a thrilling time in the company of your lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A piece of good news may keep you in an upbeat mood today. Networking is likely to prove most beneficial to you. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. You may take up something that promises to add to your social image. Catering to others is likely to give you immense happiness. Socially, you will be able to bond well even with strangers.

Love Focus: Love life appears barren and needs to be brought back into focus.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

There are times you regret certain decisions in your life, but remember everything happens for the good. You will soon have a reason to rejoice on the professional front. Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of your spouse or a family elder. Travelling together will help instil a sense of togetherness.

Love Focus: A happy romantic life is indicated, as you find a partner most understanding and trusting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is your lucky day when whatever you touch turns to gold! Your performance on the professional front is likely to be lauded by all. Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible. Family life may prove most fulfilling, as the spouse extends all the support to you. An old ailment may pester you but will be taken care of. This is the right time to invest, as things look bright on the financial front.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat, due to your other commitments.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A celebration is on the cards and may find you in the thick of organising a feast. You are destined to get what your heart desires today. Good earnings will help boost your quality of life. Good news awaits some on the career front. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front. You remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Resurrecting love life is the need of the hour for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: lemon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

This is the time to get into action and make your mark. Your efforts will succeed in bringing normalcy to your environment. Winning over the hearts of those around you is your major concern and you will manage it very well. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Choosing healthy alternatives become your priority and help you keep in shape.

Love Focus: Love for you may not be as simple as 'he loves me, he loves me not' so listen to what your heart has to say.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may find yourself unusually busy on the academic front today. This may well turn out to be the most promising day of the month! Opportunities on the professional front are likely to chase you. The career front looks simply great as your keen foresight helps you along! Some of you can expect a payment to be delayed. Health problems worrying you disappear.

Love Focus: Don't let differences creep into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Getting something important done may be on your mind today. You are likely to enjoy your heart out today. Gaining popularity on the social front is likely for those who make it a point to remain in touch. Something good is likely to come out of the initiative taken by you at work. You will manage to earn a handsome amount through your talents.

Love Focus: It seems romance is just around the corner!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will need to get better acquainted with someone to be able to appreciate his or her point of view. A routine job is likely to keep you engrossed on the work front today. Some of you can end up spending more than you have catered for. Despite temptations, you are likely to avoid excesses on the culinary front. Petty domestic issues may keep you off the mood on the social front. You may commence a fitness routine.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Excellent performance will help you in beating the competition on the academic front. You are likely to earn more than you can spend, so expect to remain solid on the financial front. Your well-wishers will have something to contribute to your interests. Someone will be most supportive of your efforts on the health front. Good humour will keep you motivated.

Love Focus: Sharing your thoughts with your lover will prove therapeutic.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

There is much to do on the professional front today, so prioritise your work, so that nothing important is left out. You will find things progressing well on the professional front. Getting praised by superiors for your performance is possible today. Academically, you are likely to rise and shine, you may find yourself steadily on the upswing. Health problems will disappear.

Love Focus: Closeness with the one you love is likely to increase.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

