Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 31, '22 states, career success

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day may bring mixed results for you. Natives working in business or jobs can expect monetary gains and can earn from several sources. At the workplace, you will be recognized for your efforts. However, you may get over-stressed and have a night of disturbed sleep. On the sunny side, today you may remain on the top of your game at the workplace. Your competitors will not be able to harm you. Those in business must avoid making any new investment and not trust anyone quickly. Do not take any decision in haste. Guard against seasonal infections. Any laxity may prove costly. Also, you may face estrangement from your partner over a loved trivial issue. Today, students may get favourable results as they would be passionate about their subjects. Benefits from the ancestral property are indicated. Short distance travel will prove beneficial. All the trips you will take in connection with work will be successful.

Leo Finance Today

You may succeed in accumulating wealth but your family may face some fluctuating fortunes as far as finances are concerned. Try to extend help if you can. You can also benefit from foreign sources. Blocked funds too may come through today.

Leo Family Today

Your younger siblings may face some kind of problem in their careers. Your guidance is likely to help in a successful resolution. You are likely to receive financial benefits from your father's side. You may pay attention to the family and work to understand their needs.

Leo Career Today

You may get success in your field of work. Your diligent work may bring beneficial results. You will treat colleagues well and you will also be appreciated. A strong desire for change in your job will arise in your mind and you will work in this direction.

Leo Health Today

Lack of sunlight may lead to a decrease in vitality. So in the morning go for a walk in open spaces. The day requires you to be cautious on the health front. Minor ailments might aggravate if left untreated. Do not self-medicate.

Leo Love Life Today

Avoid any argument with your spouse else it may unnecessarily prolong the issue. Hastily made decisions can complicate your personal life. Do not rush to take drastic decisions because of a petty quarrel; try to find a common language with a partner. Choose your words wisely else you may end up hurting others unknowingly.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

