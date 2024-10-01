Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1. (Pixabay)

Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. You will make all the right financial moves. You will be able to tackle difficult people admirably at work. Your near and dear ones may visit you today. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. It is a good day to handle property matters. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others.

Love Focus: Someone you love may be compelled to stay separate due to job constraints.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. Progress of a case or a task that you are entrusted with will remain satisfactory. Domestic atmosphere will be most peaceful and will help you let your hair down. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. A house renovation can get underway. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to find love on the work front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. You may prove a boon to the organisation you work for. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. You will have your say in a property matter. A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You do your health a great favour by remaining regular in your workouts. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. Keeping parents informed about something important will avoid misunderstandings. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all. Remaining consistent in your performance will keep the academic front secure.

Love Focus: Your longing for love is likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Your efforts on the health front will enable you to take the road to total fitness. Financial worries are set to disappear, as money flows in. On the work front, you will be appreciated for calling a spade a spade. Time needs to be devoted to family affairs before they start posing problems for you. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front.

Love Focus: Love at first sight may work for you!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Those hoping to shed weight may taste success under expert guidance. Your equation with those who matter on the professional front gets strengthened. Family may not support your idea outright, but you will manage to get around them. Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front. You will be confident enough to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will spare no effort in making your love life most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front. A business venture shows all signs of being a success. Ferrying a family elder to meet someone close is indicated. Driving with friends in tow will be fun. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in.

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with is likely to make romance most alluring.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. You may get the time to resume something important that you have left midway at work. A journey down memory lane with people of your generation is indicated. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to succeed and get you what you want.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are the keys to good health. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. A few reverses on the business front cannot be ruled out for some. You will have to take the initiative to clear the air on a sensitive issue on the home front. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to get serious about settling down.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Health related problems might cause discomfort. Financial front remains healthy as money comes in steady stream. Those facing job interviews may fail to impress and may be left struggling. A friend or relation may come and stay with you for a few days. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. A piece of property may be given out on rent. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to make a relationship click, but you will succeed.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

Change your diet to improve you health. Past investments start giving good returns. This is the time for you to make or break your career, so be careful and take everything seriously. You can be kept busy on the domestic front. Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will find the day most promising.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. Money will no more be elusive as you are about to experience a windfall. A new official venture on the horizon will require you to plan carefully. Changing season may find some doing up the home front. You may invite someone over for an outing together. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange