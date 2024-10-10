Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 10, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Earning is set to enhance, as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. A function on the social front is likely to have you under the spotlight. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. An outing with friends will be fun. A business trip proves lucrative. This is the time to contemplate on the best course of action on the professional front. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chance of getting romantically linked to a workplace colleague or an acquaintance is possible.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Things that were going out of hand are likely to be brought under control. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Renting out property is on the cards. Maintain the right attitude on the professional front and learn all you can. Full support from your well wishers can be expected. An excellent time with family and friends is indicated in a get-together.

Love Focus: Love life will remain evergreen through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Encouraging results are likely in a health initiative taken up by you. Things begin to look up for you on the professional front. Proposals for someone eligible in the family may start pouring in. Much fun is in store for those on a trip. Leading by example is likely to make you popular and get full respect. Your creative streak will get appreciated in your field of expertise. Some of you may be on the verge of starting a new construction.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures get positive response, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Don’t do anything that does not have the approval of seniors at work, as you can be pulled up for that. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. Those planning a family can expect good news. An out of town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! Positive thoughts promise positive influence on your immediate environment. Money invested in schemes is likely to give excellent returns. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property.

Love Focus: Love life remains good.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Someone eligible in the family may find a suitable match. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory. Too much travelling is indicated and may prove fatiguing. Getting into the groove at work will help you in achieving your targets. If you don’t tighten your belt on the financial front now, than probably you are asking for it! Avoid reposing blind faith in someone on a social site to play it safe. Health remains good through your own efforts.

Love Focus: You will be able to strike a good understanding with someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Healthy options may be adopted by some. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones may prove therapeutic. Money flows in and promises to make you financially strong. At work, things may not proceed in the right direction without supervision. The day turns out well on the academic front and will help you achieve what you set out for.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: White

Self-discipline will help you remain in good health. A big task on the professional front is likely to approach completion. You will need to be at your diplomatic best at home, especially in a joint family scenario. Chance to earn big money is just around the corner, so be prepared. Enjoying new places today is on the cards. Most of your property related investments are likely to fetch you good returns.

Love Focus: Initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. You succeed in making the domestic atmosphere light and friendly. A lucrative investment opportunity is likely to come your way, so take the plunge. An important responsibility may be given to you at work, so handle it competently. This is a good time to start something you had been contemplating for long.

Insulating yourself from stress will help in giving your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Dreams of making it big on the financial front are likely to be realised sooner than expected. A new venture looks most promising now, so go for it. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you are able to put in your best efforts. You will have family’s support to realise your dreams. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. Buying property is very much on the cards for some. You will get an opportunity to meet everyone in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Those in the creative field may get a chance of a lifetime. You will have to be at your best to thwart the competition on the academic front. Previous investments may start giving good returns now. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain in shape. Favourable progress in a matter on the family front will keep you mentally at ease. If you are undertaking a journey today, you are certain to make good time.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with lover in an exclusive place will prove quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Learn to take responsibility for your own actions. Your desire for an exciting time is likely to be fulfilled today. A much awaited job may come your way on the professional front. Winning a lottery or gaining through inheritance is a distinct possibility for some. Maintaining daily routine will help you in keeping good health. A fresh avenue is likely to open up and add to your earnings. An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today.

Love Focus: Expressing romantic feelings and exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Beige

A workout routine may seem physically exacting, but will be exciting too. You will need to be at your best on the professional front today. Those preparing for something important on the academic front may gain a lot from experienced people. An additional income that you are banking on may take some more time to materialise. You may get the opportunity of travelling with someone close. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Your caring attitude is likely to enamour you to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden