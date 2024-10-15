Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 15, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. You will be able to repay a loan without much problem. You rely much on a family youngster, so treat him or her in a special way too. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed. Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. Cash through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. This is the day when you accomplish much on the creative front. Lethargy and laid-back attitude of spouse or a family member can annoy you. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. You will maintain a strict dietary control. Discussing investments with an expert will be a good idea. Opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. Efforts may be required to get something done at home. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Eating right will keep all your systems on the go. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Exercise will help to get you back into shape. Loan that had been eluding you will only come through your persistence. You will be able to manage a transfer to your chosen location. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. Good earning opportunities can come your way. You are likely to deliver on the professional front. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training. It may become difficult to locate a misplaced item, but don’t give up on it.

Love Focus: You may not be much romantically inclined today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. You can get all excited at the prospect of joining a prestigious company or institute. A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: Prayers of those looking for love are likely to be answered soon!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money loaned to someone on good faith may not be returned. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Take steps to refurbish your social image by being more helpful and considerate. Make concerted efforts to come back in shape. Those academically inclined may opt for higher studies or may even go in for research. Some of you may need to counter negativity in your lives by focussing on the positive.

Love focus: Romance can remain at the top of your mind.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Family life remains stable and provides much happiness. In business circle, if you need advice, don't hesitate to ask those you can rely upon. Your insistence on something may not be acceded to, so think out the options. A deal may swing in your direction, if you play your cards well. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and make people who matter notice.

Love Focus: Chances of finding a life partner cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may find much improvement in the conditions at workplace. An old ailment may get healed through home remedy. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. Some of you may feel happy with the changes brought about on the domestic front. A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities in its wake. Acquiring property is on the cards as a loan comes to you.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your feelings to someone you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Being choosy in eating can have a positive impact on health for some. Giving company to the one you love on a long journey is possible. The thing you had been hoping for is about to get accomplished on the professional front. Homemakers will have enough money to see the work to completion. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. You are about to taste success on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. You manage to keep good health by adopting a better and healthier lifestyle. A social responsibility may have to be discharged by some. Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most exciting for some. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Love Focus: An opportunity to be with lover is likely to be availed by some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream