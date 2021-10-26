Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Using your own car for a holiday destination will be a good idea, since you will get to enjoy the scenery on the way. Those in the writing field should avoid the burnout stage by taking adequate breaks. It may become difficult to change subjects once you have opted for them, so be careful while choosing. Someone will be there to help you with your problems. A sarcastic boss can get on your nerves today, so grin and bear it!

Love Focus: Stem the stagnation seeping into your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

This is a good day to ask for a raise, but go with an open mind. Your college results will prove that time spent in library is time well spent. If you want to get back in shape, avoid junk food and opt for healthy alternatives. Taking up an adventure sport is likely to prove a thrilling pastime. A lucrative property deal may come your way soon. You will need to be more understanding if you find your child rebelling against you.

Love Focus: A second honeymoon is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Planning a trip with friends is indicated for some. If you are starting an exercise routine, ease into it by beginning at a comfortable level. Your financial situation is likely to improve. House needs renovation, so start saving for it right now. It may become difficult for you to cover the entire syllabus if you are not regular in your studies. Someone may upset your mood with his/her irrational behaviour at the workplace. Avoid reciprocating it the same way and maintain your cool.

Love Focus: An enjoyable evening with partner is foreseen and it can turn romantic.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Teal

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A family member settled abroad may come and stay with you, and recall the good old days spent together. Those in a sedentary job must keep their diet under control. A delayed rent will ultimately be received, so relax. If you find it difficult to get along with a colleague at work, ask for a change of department. Poor performance can close many doors for you, so don't let up on preparation. Address health issues of a family elder.

Love Focus: Time to convert the living-in scene into a marital one.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

With construction in its last phase, you may get possession of your new house. Despite the burden of paying back the home loan, you will have enough to lead a comfortable life. Some of you are likely to clear a tough interview and start a new job. Joining a gym will be a step in the right direction. Those having a tough time due to an issue at work will need to wait for the situation out.

Love Focus: Positivity in your love life will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you are likely to travel to another city to attend a marriage or a celebration. Overspending needs to be curbed, as it can put a dent in your savings. You may take extra work on your shoulders at work for an unwell colleague. Teaming up with a classmate for exam preparations is possible and will prove beneficial. You will have the money to buy something you had always wanted.

Love Focus: Lover may plan a trip to a happening place, so keep your weekend free.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The office appears unusually hectic today, so get ready to immerse yourself in work. Learn your lessons from past mistakes to do well in exams. Listen to your parent's advice, it will be for your own good. If you feel lethargic, do some light exercises to pep yourself up. Check a property deal thoroughly before investing in it. Your savings will prove a big help in an emergency. You will manage to return a private loan in time and avoid penalties.

Love Focus: Partner's mood swings can become a cause for concern.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your company is likely to detail you for a refresher course. Take outside help, if you have been given a difficult school project. A windfall is likely for those playing the stocks. You may have to accompany a family elder to drop him/ her in another town. Picking up a new hobby will help you spend your time constructively. Your resolve to eat right will keep you in good health. Check tenant's background before renting out property.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may draw a blank, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Winning a sports tournament is indicated for some. A friend may help you secure an interest-free loan with a few riders, so try and return it at the earliest. You may start the construction of your new house. Don't be hasty in submitting schoolwork without revising to rule out mistakes. You may accompany the boss for a meeting today, so go well prepared. Be extra careful on the road, especially in heavy traffic. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Partner may plan to take you out to someplace exclusive for a meal.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those in the field of information technology are likely to do well. Young professionals working in a different city will manage to take a PG on rent. Keeping up with the others in your class will help you focus on your weak subjects. Financial troubles are likely to become a thing of the past. You may have to postpone a family outing due to prior commitments. Focus on stamina and endurance to give good competition to your sporting rivals.

Love Focus: Office romance can affect work, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Efforts put on the professional front may earn you recognition. If clearing a competitive exam is your priority, put in the requisite hard work. A trip postponed previously may materialise now. You are likely to take your fitness routine a notch higher to get that sculpted body. Don't get tempted to invest in a dubious property deal, as you may lose money. You must control your expenses now, instead of asking around for a loan.

Love Focus: It is a favourable time to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An excellent day is foreseen for people under this sign. You are likely to do exceptionally well in your job and get rewarded too. Reaching the interview stage by clearing a competitive exam is indicated for some. Achievements of a family youngster are likely to do you proud. You stand to inherit ancestral property. Visiting children or relations abroad will prove a most welcome change for some. You will maintain your fitness level by being regular in your workouts.

Love Focus: Partner may suffer from emotional issues, so be supportive.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter