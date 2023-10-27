All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 27, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Homemakers can feel burdened with household chores. An out-of-town official trip may give some respite to those wanting a change from their dull routine. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. This is the day when you can venture forth to ask for a personal favour from higher-ups at work.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Much fun awaits some in a journey. Start saving for renovating an old house. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health.

Love Focus: Those newly in love will get a chance to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. Help people out as much as you can as monetarily you face no problems. Getting quality time at home will help in focussing on activities that appeal to you.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to enjoy someone’s company while holidaying. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Health may become a concern. Think twice before investing in anything big. A new idea on the home front looks promising but needs to be given shape. You are likely to assist someone who is trying to make a mark in a specific field. Health of those unwell is set to improve.

Love Focus: Romance rocks for some today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may find it difficult to convince a family member regarding something you want to achieve. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. A sale of property may get a good response. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague may turn into a fight, so be careful. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Getting unwell due to changing weather cannot be ruled out for some. You may need to monitor your finances closely. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front. You are likely to win the day on the professional front with your original ideas.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you may feel the home environment is serene and restful. Check the mechanical soundness of the vehicle you are travelling in to avoid being harassed on the way. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Good health is assured through own efforts. A difficult task at work will be completed by you in a jiffy, so expect all difficult jobs to come your way!

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Family and finances can get you thinking and contemplating. You may enjoy yourself at work more than usual today, because of the changed environment. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Getting overloaded on the academic front with work is indicated. Keep options open on the investment front. The chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. Some of you can safely say goodbye to depression, as positivity enters your life once again.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your performance may leave you feeling good today on professional or academic front. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Financial scene is likely to stabilise once you review your investment options. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. Efforts may be required to get something done at home.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those new on the job will have to strive hard to show their worth. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. You gel well with a new acquaintance. Opportunities to further your career will come only if you make efforts.

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. A new car or a major item may be purchased.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Health may become a concern.A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one! Those selling property may find the market hot but may not find many takers. Some of you are likely to enjoy a special place on the social front. You will need to muster all your persuasive powers to swing a deal in your favour. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. Good negotiating skills are likely to bring a lucrative deal within your grasp on the professional front.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of your lover or it may make your relationship suffer.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A well-planned trip promises a great time. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. Academic pursuits will be fruitful. Increase in household expenditure is possible, so take all steps to cut it down. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

