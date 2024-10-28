Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 28, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 28.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those involved in outdoor activities may suffer from fatigue. Don’t count on the money till you don’t get it in hand. There is much scope for what you have started at work. There is much scope for what you have started at work. Recognition in the form of honors and accolades may come to you. Getting stressed out over an issue is a possibility today.

Love Focus: Don’t make your partner the butt of any practical jokes or wisecracks.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Overindulgence may land you in bed with a health problem. Monetary help may come your way. Holiday mood may prevail at work in the absence of supervision. You will enjoy the company of friends or cousins. Those awaiting results on the academic front will not be disappointed. You feel on top of the world today and are likely to accomplish much.

Love Focus: Lover’s waning interest in you is likely to break your heart.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An outing with the family is likely and will be most enjoyable. You may find an exercise regime too difficult to follow. You may stand to lose an item or purse left behind someplace. Homemakers will derive much pleasure in doing up their homes. You will find a friend supportive and helpful. It may prove difficult to retain your focus on the academic front. Quality of life is likely to move a notch higher.

Love Focus: Lovers will have to make extra efforts to find time for being together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Mental stress will need some effective countermeasures. Those playing the stocks may not fare well on the financial front. Your style of working will come in for praise by higher-ups. A family member may need his or her own space. Pressure may mount on you on the academic front. A change in the program is very likely, but it will suit you better. Developing contacts with influential people is likely to ease personal problems.

Love Focus: Don’t propose anything stupid without gauging the mood of a lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Bring a change in your fitness routine to avoid monotony. Those playing the pool can hit the jackpot. Your attempt to get off the hook at work will meet with success. Celebrating an achievement of a child or sibling is on the cards. A journey to a distant place is possible. Practice will make you perfect on the academic front. Meditation and matters spiritual will prove uplifting and help in getting de-stressed.

Love Focus: Don’t make unnecessary demands on your lover’s time today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An alternative therapy works wonders for those ailing for long. Those planning to buy a vehicle will be able to raise a loan. Those awaiting increments or bonuses will not be disappointed. Children will be a source of much joy today. A good start on the academic front promises to take you far. Don’t let a situation get out of hand, as it may not be in your favour. Extra energy may be required to handle a complex situation.

Love Focus: Today, partner may want emotional support and a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Overindulgence in food or drinks needs to be avoided. It is a good day to complete all your pending tasks. A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. Taking a break from studies is best to refresh your mind. Distractions threaten to upset your study schedule, so regain your focus. You will need to remain guarded to protect your interests.

Love Focus: Take steps to restore the lover’s confidence in continuing a relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A stressful situation may result in mental agony. This is the best time to invest and you will find some good schemes too. You will find the going easy on the work front today. Someone requires a helping hand on the domestic front. Don’t only focus on the important on the academic front. Partner showers love and will expect reciprocation in the same vein!

Love Focus: You may have to vie with a competitor to win your love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you face health problems, it would be your fault. Splurging on items not required can blow a hole in your pocket. Your request may be considered sympathetically. You may find little time for family today. Treat it as a temporary phase and carry on. Doing well on the academic front is foreseen. A good day is foreseen for students preparing for exams or competitions.

Love Focus: You may find your love life stagnating, so do something to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition. Assess the marketability of what you buy in bulk beforehand to prevent losses. Press home the advantage that you have gained from a job well done. Find energy to complete domestic pending jobs. Good guidance is likely to put students on the right track. If you get shortchanged by a smooth talker, only you are to be blamed.

Love Focus: A new relationship is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Learn the techniques to unburden your mind. An oversight in money matters is indicated, so remain alert. A new partnership may take the business a notch higher. Family routine will remain uneventful and may even appear a bit boring. Expect an eventful journey. The day seems favourable for academic pursuits. A responsibility needs to be discharged on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get noticed by the one you had been secretly admiring.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Avoid mental stress through meditation. Curb wasteful expenditure, as it may eat into your savings. You are likely to make great inroads on the professional front. Remain cool even when provoked in a domestic situation. Those seeking fun will have to motivate friends for a fun trip. Remain truthful, even if the situation goes against your interests. If you want others to participate in your cause, announce it from the rooftops.

Love Focus: You may become jealous of someone’s closeness to your mate.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron