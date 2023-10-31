All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 31, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will be able to prove your mettle in a competitive situation and come out with flying colours. An out-of-town trip with family may spoil the fun, being too expensive. Keep someone who you are suspicious about under close observation. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You have your reasons to get worried about a family youngster but keep your outlook positive. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. Health remains satisfactory. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy. A well-planned trip promises a great time. Property issues are resolved amicably. Excellent financial management will keep your coffers brimming and help realise your dreams.

Love Focus: You may feel liberated as lover parts ways.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Do not take any chances with your health today. You can face a hard time in countering the unrealistic demands of a family elder. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to stumble upon it soon!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A property deal may prove most profitable. Travelling with friends will be fun.

Health wise you feel on the top of the world. Not taking initiative at work may get you hauled up by seniors. Homemakers can get motivated to go in for cleaning and painting of the house as part of beautification drive. You will be able to achieve more than expected on the academic front. Ups and downs in fortune are indicated for those playing the stocks.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will manage to convince business partner about your pet project. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! Travellers will experience a smooth journey. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. Those in property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone you truly love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Something may not go as planned on the work front and keep you mentally stressed. Good news on the domestic front is much indicated. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Luck favours you on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favorable rates. Focused approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Some of you may attempt to brighten your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Business persons will find newer ways of enhancing profits. Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Academically, you are set to perform well. Health remains good. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may be involved in getting a new look for the house. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front. It is best to avoid busy roads today. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Landing a good and well paying job is likely for some. Some of you may enjoy a night out with friend. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise. A long drive may allow you to think things out.

Love Focus: Prayers of those seeking love are likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Use your gut feeling to save yourself from a loss-making venture on the business front. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Health wise, there is nothing to worry about. Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Someone’s achievement on the domestic front is likely to radiate positivity. Shunning hard work on the academic front may prevent you from rising above mediocrity.

Love Focus: Falling in love was never so easy! Love at first sight may actually work for you!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Elders may find you more responsible than before. Good day for disposing off a property. Regular routine will keep you fit. Resources to repay a loan may need to be found soon. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice. On the academic front, your prayers are likely to get answered and set your worst fears at rest.

Love Focus: Chance encounter of someone from the opposite camp is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

