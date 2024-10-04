Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape. Financially you may need to be more secure than you are now. Those wanting a change of department in office may find things moving favourably. You can organise a party at home just to reciprocate someone’s kind gesture. You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery. You may not be in the mood to spend money today. Your ideas and suggestions on the professional front are likely to win the day for you. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A relaxing time is foreseen on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You may spend on something not previously catered for. Your own competence will make learning new skills and methods a cakewalk. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are in for a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through their earnings. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift.

Love Focus: You will likely take positive steps to resurrect and enjoy your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. You will be able to manage things well on the professional front. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: You may step forward in your quest for romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Your desire for better health can make you think along practical lines. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. You will find people acknowledging your skills and talents at work. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. Some complications are foreseen in matters related to property. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you like may make the first move on the romantic.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. You will get a free hand to exercise your authority on the professional front. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. Money pours in through a property deal.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises to brighten up.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. Efforts of those trying to work up the corporate ladder are likely to get a boost. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. This is a good time to finalize the property as stars are poised favourably. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Health-conscious will find some new routes to fitness. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. You may appreciate a decision taken by higher ups at work that directly affects you. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey but will make it enjoyable. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house.

Love Focus: A romantic affair may be taken to the next level by some.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by changing your routine. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. Things look encouraging on the professional front. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Driving to a new destination is on the cards for some. You may be in the process of giving the finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may get transformed into wedded bliss.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taking up a sporting activity is likely to benefit you physically. Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. You will succeed in maneuvering yourself to a position of advantage at work. A family member will be on his or her best behavior and will make you proud. An excursion is on the cards for some youngsters. A good bargain awaits some on the property front.

Love Focus: Love life will turn immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Your perfect body will be a testimony to the efforts put in by you. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. You will have the confidence to drive a hard bargain at work or in business. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Traveling towards the east, north, or northeast is likely to bring you luck. Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal.

Love Focus: A romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with your lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown