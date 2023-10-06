All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 6, 2023 (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financially, it is advisable to remain tight fisted but you will not face any cash crunch. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may get postponed.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. Joining a gym to achieved perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Those working on a commission basis may find the day most profitable. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are set to become financially stronger. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. Networking is likely to bring you nearer to your professional goal. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. Those performing well are likely to get full credit for their work. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfill your desire. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Increased earning will enable you to add to your quality of life. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Sweet taste of success is likely to linger for long on the professional or academic front today. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You will manage to stabilise your financial front without facing a cash crunch. Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world. You are likely to exercise your authority on professional front to defuse an ugly situation. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck. Some of you can use a carpool to go to office. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you can begin to save money for purchasing something big. Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Excelling in your present job is likely to give you a professional high. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. A piece of property can become a bone of contention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A long pending payment is likely to be received. Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. There is a good chance of a decision turning out in your favour on the professional front. You are likely to remain much happy and contented on the family front. This is not the right time to acquire property.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capital for a new venture will pose no problems as you are able to raise a loan. Joining health-conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. You are likely to become part of a fun trip. You may not be too satisfied with what is available in the real estate market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success. Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front. Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. Meeting old friends and relatives promises to make the day interesting and entertaining. Travelling towards west appears auspicious.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A payment held due to red tapism is likely to be released soon. Continuing with exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle will help keep you trim and slim. Things look up for you on the professional front, as you improve your performance. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil to counter stress. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Brown

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON