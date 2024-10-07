Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 7, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Some of you may need to hone your negotiating skills. A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. A confidential matter must not be discussed outside under any pretext. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 7, 2022(Pixabay)

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. You stand to gain a lot of money in your professional or business pursuits. Attending a family do will prove most rejuvenating, but tiring. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. You will get the support you need to complete an important project. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front. A hobby may fascinate you, but you will be too lazy to take it up.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. Networking will help you build bridges, where none existed. Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. Your knack for marketing yourself successfully is likely to take you places! Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: You may find lover most responsive and accommodating.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Government employees will succeed in securing a posting of their choice. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect love and mutual harmony to blossom.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Condition of those recuperating from the surgery will improve quickly. Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Professionals will manage to rope in more clients and expand their business. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. A vacation may materialize and prove most enjoyable. A disputed property bothering you will not likely get you into any legal battle. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: An exotic outing is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. You may need to reconsider your decision on an investment. Your balanced approach at work will be instrumental in preventing any complications. Taking time off to visit friends and relations is possible for some. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: Surprise your lover with a gift, if you want to woo him or her.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. Those in tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door. An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. A countryside trip with friends promises much fun and gaiety. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Red

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Prospects for entrepreneurs are likely to increase. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You are likely to take some positive steps to become financially secure. Someone not in talking terms with you may take a step towards reconciling the differences. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. More wait is foreseen for those expecting an increment. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

