Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 10, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. Excellent returns on investment can be expected by some. An issue at work that is giving you tense moments will be finally sorted out. You may benefit from the advice of a family member. Those traveling a long distance are likely to make good time. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with a lover is likely to be on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Interest awakened for meditation or yoga will do you a whale of good. Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favorable day at work. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. You may finally own a property you have been eyeing for a long.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick-start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those feeling under the weather for some time will show good recovery. An outstanding payment is likely to be received through your efforts. You will be able to minimize your mistakes at work and earn praise. You are in the midst of something special that is happening on the home front.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good health and positivity are yours for the asking on the fitness front. Financially, you will have enough to realize your fondest dreams! Changes made on the professional front promise to make you career-wise upwardly mobile. Your support will be much appreciated. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with your lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A minor ailment is likely to be cured through a home remedy. Earnings remain steady and will help maintain financial stability. You will manage to remain on the right side of someone who matters at work. Those planning to settle out of town will get the full support of family. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. A strong foundation will be needed on the academic front to excel.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with a lover in tow.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. You will feel confident enough to take up some important work on the professional front. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to stumble upon it soon!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You do your health a great favor by remaining regular in your workouts. Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. You may be gearing up to commence a new career, so expect things to go your way. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour:Dark Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. You are likely to accomplish something difficult at work and earn a lot of praise. A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. You will do well to go ahead with the purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: The chance of spending time together with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those hoping to shed weight may taste success under expert guidance. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. Someone you are working for will hold a high opinion about your capabilities. A family member will be on his or her best behavior and will do you proud. Chances of doing well on the academic front are foretold for some. The chance to impress all on the social front will come to you soon.

Love Focus: Spending time with your lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour:Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. A workplace senior may select you for conducting an important meeting. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are your keys to good health. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Day at the office may prove enjoyable, as you remain in a happy mood. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is someone who genuinely loves you in the romantic sort of a way.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your own efforts on the health front will enable you to take the road to total fitness. Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Increasing footfalls and rising sales may keep retailers in an upbeat mood. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. Students will be able to keep pace on the academic front and perform well.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige