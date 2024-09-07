Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 7, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Receiving back a part of the money loaned is likely for some. Good management by effective delegation will keep the current project going smoothly. A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go-ahead.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Good financial management will find you in a healthy monetary situation. Things begin to turn favourable on the professional front. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and bring a great sense of relief. Some of you can be made in-charge of something important on the professional front. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

An old ailment may get cured through home remedy. Monetarily you will remain on a safe wicket and will have enough to spend. This is an excellent time to realise your dreams on the business front. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. A property may be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. A salary rise or increment can be expected by some. You may appreciate a decision taken by higher ups at work that directly affects you. You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. You may opt out of a trip just because your best friends are not coming along.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You are likely to seize some excellent opportunities to make good money. Progress at work will be satisfactory and allow you to take up other professional issues. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. All will laud steps taken on the property front. It would help if you remained focused on the academic front.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Beige

The health of someone close can show rapid improvement. You are likely to find yourself financially secure by taking good investment decisions. Additional perks come your way on the professional front. You will feel much more nearer to your near and dear ones now, than before. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour:Magenta

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure than before. You will succeed in manoeuvring yourself to a position of advantage at work. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness. Commuting can become a bit of a problem today for some. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour.

Love Focus: You can go out of your way to seek love and will not be disappointed!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Winning a small amount in a bet or a contest cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to reap the fruits of your hard work on the professional front. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. You may have to give quality time to someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Capital will not be a problem for those diversifying in business. You derive immense satisfaction on the work front by making all the right moves. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. You will need to bounce back on the academic front, if you want to ensure a smooth passage.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to plan something today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Getting a good offer on the professional front is likely, but will require efforts. Someone in the family may chip in and lend a helping hand to you at work. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers market.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bear fruit, as the one you like warms up to you.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A good showing on the academic front is foreseen. You are likely to consolidate your financial position and be better placed monetarily. This proves to be an excellent day, as you fare well both professionally and socially. Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with your lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange