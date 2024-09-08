Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 8, 2024

ARIES (March 21-April 20) Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. A timely repair is likely to save you money. A peaceful domestic environment will help you unwind. You may get the opportunity of traveling someplace you want to go. Your popularity on the social front is likely to rise. Helping out someone in need may be topmost on your mind. You are likely to find yourself in a powerful position in a situation that warrants bargaining. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Love Focus: The company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

You may start something on the fitness front. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Freelancers may have to tap newer sources of earning, as the ones in existence threaten to dry up. Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Money comes in a steady stream to keep your bank balance healthy. Freelancers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. You are likely to gain popularity on the social front because of your helpful nature. You will feel nice as guests throng your place today.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light BlueCANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. Those in retail will be able to sell their wares at a huge margin. A family gathering is likely to provide you with a chance to meet everyone. Avoid risks on the road today. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. A celebration may get underway for someone specific today.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy among you. You will manage to up the ante on earning on the side. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today. You can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. You will be able to tap a good source for earning big bucks. You may derive much pleasure in getting one up on someone you don’t like. Something you wanted to achieve on the personal front will now be possible. Stars look favorable for those planning to set out on a long journey. Someone close is likely to sympathise with you and raise your spirits.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Continuing with an exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle will help keep you trim and slim. Savings made previously will stand you in good stead now. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable. You will be able to keep an upper hand in some social situations, despite opposition from others. A good turn done to someone will not go unacknowledged.

Love Focus: Better times are foreseen for those romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. A celebration can get underway involving the family. A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! You may remain engaged with some people on the social front. Taking recourse to spirituality for mental solace is advised for some.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Some of you may face a cash crunch, which may affect your quality of life. Get rid of fixed ideas and don’t remain uptight about small issues. You are likely to get a chance to get something repaired on the home front. Attending a function and rubbing shoulders with celebrities is indicated for some.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Pink

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. Retailers may think along the lines of opening some new showrooms. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Traveling with friends will be fun today. Those not satisfied with their looks can go in for an image makeover.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. You may have to accommodate someone in your scheme of things. This is the time for grabbing every opportunity that comes your way. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You will manage to take out time for a spot of romance with the one you love.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. Traveling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. Make forgive and forget your motto to gain spiritual peace and tranquility. You may have to speed up something important that you are involved in.

Love Focus: An exciting person is likely to come into your life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

