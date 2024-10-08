Jupiter Retrograde 2024: Here's a tarot reading for your zodiac sign

Jupiter will be in retrograde starting from October 9, 2024, until February 4, 2025. The planet of expansion, Jupiter, seems to move backwards from our view of Earth. But what does this retrograde really mean? Why should you care? And how will it impact your zodiac sign during this time? Read on for all the insights you need. This article will unveil the tarot readings for each zodiac sign during this period. Jupiter retrograde tarot readings for each zodiac sign.

What is Jupiter Retrograde?

Jupiter retrograde occurs when the planet seems to move backwards from Earth's view. Since Jupiter symbolizes growth, luck, and expansion, this retrograde urges us to step away from relying solely on fortune. Instead, it encourages us to be more mindful, proactive, and deliberate in achieving the outcomes we want.

Each zodiac sign's tarot reading during Jupiter Retrograde 2024

Aries: Two of Wands, Reversed

Jupiter retrograde encourages Aries to pause before acting. Their usual impulsive energy won’t benefit them this time. To truly expand, Aries must embrace patience and weigh all options before making decisions.

Taurus: Five of Wands

Taurus will be challenged to improve their conflict-resolution skills during this retrograde. While others may engage in power struggles, Taurus is urged to carefully choose when to engage and when to step back, ensuring progress over petty disputes.

Gemini: Six of Swords

Gemini is called to move on during this retrograde. The Six of Swords suggests that while stepping into the unknown can be daunting, leaving behind negative circumstances will lead to greater joy and growth.

Cancer: The Devil

Cancer is asked to break free from unhealthy attachments. The Devil card signals that it’s time for Cancer to confront toxic dynamics or habits, even though they might find comfort in the familiar. Liberation will bring renewal.

Leo: Queen of Pentacles

Jupiter retrograde prompts Leo to reflect on their self-worth and financial stability. The Queen of Pentacles encourages them to ground themselves, making career decisions from a mature and centered mindset.

Virgo: Ten of Cups

Virgo will reassess their long-term dreams concerning love, family, and community. The Jupiter retrograde encourages them to confront any illusions about their "happily ever after" so they can attract true fulfilment.

Libra: Five of Cups

Libra is invited to grieve during this retrograde. The Five of Cups signals that processing emotions and acknowledging losses can lead to breakthroughs. Rather than brushing aside their hardships, Libra is called to heal through acceptance.

Scorpio: Eight of Swords

Scorpio is asked to reclaim their personal power. While they may feel trapped in certain circumstances, the Eight of Swords suggests there are areas within their control where they can regain autonomy and create change.

Sagittarius: Four of Swords

Sagittarius is encouraged to embrace rest and reflection during this retrograde. Instead of constant action, this transit asks them to prioritize inner peace and find wisdom in stillness, leading to deeper personal growth.

Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles

Capricorn will dedicate themselves to perfecting their skills during this retrograde. Hard work and persistence will lead to success, and this Earth sign is reminded that slow, steady progress will bring breakthroughs in their career and self-worth.

Aquarius: The Lovers

Aquarius is guided to make intentional, value-based decisions. While The Lovers often symbolizes romantic choices, it also calls Aquarius to align with their principles and communicate openly, especially in significant partnerships.

Pisces: Nine of Cups, Reversed

Pisces learns a powerful lesson during this retrograde: sometimes not getting what they desire is a blessing. The universe will guide them toward what they truly need, encouraging emotional growth and gratitude for life’s true necessities.