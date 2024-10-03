Weekly Panchanga from October 4-10, 2024: Jupiter Retrograde in Taurus, Saraswati Puja, Auspicious Muhuratas

The sacred festival of Navratras has commenced, which marks the beginning of a time filled with devotion, rituals, and prayers. As the week unfolds, several significant events bring spiritual energy and prosperity. Skanda Sashti honours Lord Kartikeya, a powerful day for overcoming obstacles and invoking courage. Saraswati Puja is a special occasion for seeking the blessings of the goddess of wisdom and knowledge. At the same time, Navpatrika Puja symbolises the worship of nature’s elements and is essential in Eastern traditions. Astrologically, Jupiter will begin its retrograde motion in Taurus this week, encouraging introspection, especially regarding finances and growth. Meanwhile, Mercury will transit Libra, urging us to focus on our communication style, relationships, and balance in life. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 10, Thursday (06:19 AM to 05:41 AM, Oct 11).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 10, Thursday (06:19 AM to 05:41 AM, Oct 11). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on October 7, Monday (09:47 AM to 02:25 AM, Oct 08).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus transits Vishakha Nakshatra on October 5, 2024, Saturday at 12:20 AM

Mercury transits Chitra Nakshatra on October 6, 2024, Sunday at 11:49 AM

Jupiter becomes Retrograde (vakri) on October 9, 2024, Wednesday at 12:33 PM

Mercury transits Libra sign on October 10, 2024, Thursday at 11:25 AM

Sun transits Chitra Nakshatra on October 10, 2024, Thursday at 02:16 PM

Venus and Jupiter at a 150-degree angle on October 10, 2024, Thursday at 09:11 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chandra Darshana (October 4, Friday): Chandra Darshana marks a sacred occasion to view the first moon after Amavasya. Observing the moon brings peace, mental clarity, and emotional healing. Many devotees perform rituals and offer prayers, seeking blessings for prosperity, calmness, and positive energy.

Upang Lalita Vrat (October 7, Monday): It is a significant day of Navratri dedicated to Goddess Lalita, an embodiment of grace and power. Observing this vrat brings peace, prosperity, and harmony. Devotees perform rituals and prayers, seeking her blessings for strength and overcoming obstacles.

Bilva Nimantran (October 8, Tuesday): It is an essential ritual in Navratri. Devotees invite Goddess Durga by offering the sacred Bilva (Bael) leaves, symbolising purity and devotion. This ritual is believed to invoke the goddess's blessings for protection, prosperity, and removing negative energies.

Skanda Sashti (October 8, Tuesday): This day is dedicated to Lord Skanda (Murugan), the warrior deity. Devotees observe fasting and perform special prayers, seeking his blessings for courage, strength, and victory over challenges. It’s a powerful day to invoke protection and guidance in overcoming personal obstacles.

Saraswati Avahan (October 9, Wednesday): Saraswati Avahan in Ashwina during Mula Nakshatra marks the beginning of invoking Goddess Saraswati during Navratri. Devotees welcome the goddess of wisdom, knowledge, and arts with prayers and rituals. It is an auspicious time for students and artists to seek her blessings for success and inspiration.

Kalparambha (October 9, Wednesday): Kalparambha marks the beginning of Durga Puja rituals. Devotees initiate the sacred worship of Goddess Durga, setting the foundation for the upcoming festivities. Prayers, rituals, and offerings seek the goddess's blessings for protection, prosperity, and removing negativity.

Akal Bodhon (October 9, Wednesday): Akal Bodhon signifies Lord Rama's untimely invocation of Goddess Durga before his battle with Ravana. This special ritual marks the beginning of Durga Puja, honouring the goddess's power and seeking her blessings for strength, success, and protection from evil.

Saraswati Puja (October 10, Thursday): Saraswati Puja during Ashwina and Purva Ashadha Nakshatra is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and arts. Students, scholars, and artists worship her, seeking blessings for intellectual growth, creativity, and success in learning. It's an auspicious day to start new educational or artistic pursuits.

Navpatrika Puja (October 10, Thursday): Navpatrika Puja involves the worship of nine different plants, symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This ancient tradition represents nature's blessings, fertility, and protection, invoking the goddess's power for prosperity and well-being.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 04: 10:41 AM to 12:09 PM

10:41 AM to 12:09 PM October 05: 09:13 AM to 10:41 AM

09:13 AM to 10:41 AM October 06: 04:33 PM to 06:01 PM

04:33 PM to 06:01 PM October 07: 07:45 AM to 09:13 AM

07:45 AM to 09:13 AM October 08: 03:03 PM to 04:31 PM

03:03 PM to 04:31 PM October 09: 12:08 PM to 01:35 PM

12:08 PM to 01:35 PM October 10: 01:35 PM to 03:02 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

