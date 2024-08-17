Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not lose patience Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. You’ll have the best side of romance today.

Pick the day to settle disputes in the love affair & take the relationship to the next level. Most professional challenges will be fixed. You are prosperous.

You’ll have the best side of romance today. Professionally, the performance will be great, winning many accolades. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions today. You will also be free from major medical issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid clashes and arguments. Do not lose your temper while staying with the lover as this can lead to more turmoil. Some love affairs will take a serious turn when the parents will approve of the marriage. Consider a romantic dinner today. Single Leos may meet someone special in the first part of the day in the classroom, office meeting, or while traveling. Married Leos needs to stay out of extramarital affairs to save the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Minor performance-related issues can invite the ire of seniors. Focus on the job and keep egos in the back seat. Be realistic while presenting a topic and business developers need to adopt an innovative approach today. Your rapport with the human resources department needs a rework. Some Leos will put down the paper and update the resume on a job portal. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can expect a new call. Businessmen may face legal issues from authorities but you may win at the end of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in from different sources today. You may sell off a property or buy one. There can be minor monetary issues with business partners butt you will be financially good to make crucial decisions in life. A sibling will be in a legal trap and you will need to spend on the issue. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, some seniors will have digestion-related issues. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, go for a healthy diet. There can be problems associated with the lungs and you would need to consult a doctor. Children should be careful while playing as minor cuts may happen today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

