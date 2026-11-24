Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23).
Daily Prediction says,
Your superiors will appreciate and support you today, bringing your contributions into focus at work. Their backing will boost your confidence, and business owners may begin planning expansion. Alongside this encouraging professional outlook, your child's health will require care and attention. You will feel pleased with your standing at work, even as family matters occupy your thoughts. The day will bring public recognition for your efforts while keeping you involved in responsibilities at home. Appreciation will feel particularly rewarding when you have something to present to your boss. Business growth will become a subject of discussion, with an emphasis on planning the next step. You will also gain a clearer sense of the support available to you.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will be happy and content, giving your time together a pleasant and settled feel. You will find reassurance in the ordinary rhythm of being together, even though your children's behavior may leave you dissatisfied. This difference will influence family conversations: you will feel at ease with your partner while remaining concerned about a parenting matter. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, may bring restlessness and a sudden desire for greater engagement in close relationships. You will want to discuss what comes next, even when your spouse is comfortable with the way things stand. An unhurried conversation will help accommodate these different moods. Affection will remain an important part of the day's family life.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Students may work slowly today, and completing a lesson could take longer than their interest in the subject suggests. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and creating a receptive mood for learning. It then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your tenth house, helping your work gain recognition and public-facing tasks go smoothly. This will give the working day a stronger outward focus as it progresses. Employees will receive recognition and support from their superiors, while business owners may spend time considering expansion. Mercury in Libra, your third house, supports clear communication and practical discussions, helping you explain proposals effectively. A conversation about growth could give your ideas more direction. For students, a steady pace will work better than an overly ambitious study target.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Income from another source is possible today, bringing a welcome opportunity beyond your usual earnings. You will give this prospect some thought as business expansion enters the conversation. Planning will occupy more space in your financial thinking, especially when you consider what a larger operation would involve. The day favors discussing the financial aspects of an idea and explaining what you hope to develop. Any additional income remains a possibility, so your existing resources will be a useful starting point for your calculations. Professional encouragement will lift your outlook as you consider the practical question of funding growth.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Income from another source is possible today, bringing a welcome opportunity beyond your usual earnings. You will give this prospect some thought as business expansion enters the conversation. Planning will occupy more space in your financial thinking, especially when you consider what a larger operation would involve. The day favors discussing the financial aspects of an idea and explaining what you hope to develop. Any additional income remains a possibility, so your existing resources will be a useful starting point for your calculations. Professional encouragement will lift your outlook as you consider the practical question of funding growth.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your child's well-being will come into focus alongside the parenting concerns already on your mind. Give any health concerns timely attention. Your own mood may reflect the day's mixed experiences, with appreciation at work bringing pleasure and family responsibilities taking up emotional space. Your spouse's contentment will offer reassurance during your time together. You will still be able to enjoy the recognition you receive, even as you think about home. A quieter part of the day may feel welcome after the demands of public-facing work and family conversations.
Tip for the Day: Turn professional encouragement into a clear expansion plan while leaving room for family.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com