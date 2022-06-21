Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 21, '22 states, challenges

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today you will be good at money management. As planets are in your favor, there will hardly be any scope of complaining about money matters. Be loving and appreciating to those who love you. You are likely to encounter some challenging situations at work. You feel very busy and easily overwhelmed. You would be required to prove your worth. Keep your presence of mind intact. Today, just play it safe and lay low. You may find people who comment on how great you look. Single people will have to avoid talking to everyone about their feelings towards any particular person. Be kind in your opinion and focus on what's more important in your life. Engage in recreational activities that enhance your spirit and instill a sense of peacefulness.

Leo Finance Today You can buy property in the form of land or building. This period is advantageous for financial transactions and contracts, especially those related to structural investments. Buying land or building is very likely to increase your wealth.

Leo Family Today Don’t hold yourself back; express your feelings. Keep your emotions under control but be expressive and speak your mind if you want your needs to be met. Your relationship with your partner blooms, and your bond will grow stronger. You will be spending much time together and enjoying more. You can expect some good news about children.

Leo Career Today Work can be challenging. Some new projects may have come your way recently and added to your already overwhelming workload. Your ability to influence others and your persuasive powers will come in handy. You get to join some spirited people at work.

Leo Health Today Today you will find that meditation and yoga can control your weight and overall well-being. Your skin will shine positively today and the scars that have recently appeared on your skin will almost disappear.

Leo Love Life Today Your mind may wander this week and you may feel emotionally swamped between your spouse and someone else. In such a situation, you are advised to take any decision, thinking about your married life more than your material happiness.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

