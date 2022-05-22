Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, happy mind

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today, you are likely to remain on your toes. Professionally, things seem to be a bit edgy. Just know that you need time and not stress over the deadlines. Some of your international contacts may provide you with good results and profits. Your teachers, mentors or elders may extend much-needed affection and support. It is likely to be a source of happiness for you. Some of you may also witness an addition to your family. You are likely to enjoy a happy and healthy frame of mind. This will help you keep fit. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to move abroad. You may even receive name, respect, and success in a foreign land. Those looking to rent out their place may find a good tenet with relative ease. Pay close attention to documents verification. The dedicated students may get awards and scholarships for their exceptional performance in an exam or competition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today An unexpected windfall may brighten your finances. Those of you who had taken a loan or borrowed some money in the past will be able to repay a big chunk of the payment. There will be excellent opportunities for experimenting today. Listen to your heart - you won't incur any losses.

Leo Family Today It will be a joyous ride for you today when it comes to relationships. Make sure you enjoy these good times with your loved ones. You will be highly appreciated and praised by family elders. Your dedication and passion for domestic duties may endear you to all.

Leo Career Today You may be assigned some work that is not according to your potential or your designation and it may lead to frustration within you. This can create certain misunderstandings and arguments with your boss or senior authorities. You are advised to remain calm and patient. Avoid indulging in any kind of office gossip, else it may prove to be counterproductive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today Your health is likely to be stable, so enjoy a good and active day. The day is also favourable for emotional relief, take time to practice your hobby or talk to your loved ones. Guard against anxiety and restlessness and practice meditation.

Leo Love Life Today Some sort of communication gap can spoil the relationship with your beloved. So, it is advised to choose your words carefully while dealing or communicating with your life partner. There may be an inflow of new energy in your personal life, thus providing beneficial results in relationships.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON