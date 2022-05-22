Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Chances of getting good returns from a previous investment look bright. A good night’s sleep is all that is required to bring your energy back. Time management will be essential at work. Family life of newlyweds enters a new phase. Avoid crowded places and heavy traffic today. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: A new relationship is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Excellent returns from previous investments can be expected and will add to your wealth. It is important to remain health conscious. Assignment or result submitted by you at work is likely to come under all round praise. A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. A piece of good news awaits some on the social front.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A bonus or increment is on the cards, but may face some delays. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your thing. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Travelling long distance by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams. Inviting friends or relatives for spending time at your place is indicated today, so expect some great fun.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread. Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to meet the deadline. A family youngster is about to give some good news. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Monetary gains are possible. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. A tough day at work is foreseen as nothing seems to go right. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. A vacation is likely to materialise for some. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Getting into the good books of a senior by helping out in a personal matter is possible for some.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly, before committing your money. Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. You make little progress on the professional front today. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An unexpected expenditure is foreseen and may compel you to touch your savings. Health needs care in this changing season. A good amount of time can be wasted in finishing a project or task. Homemakers may feel lethargic and delay some important work. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. An invite to a party will help raise your spirits.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can find it a bit difficult to stabilise expenses, so cut corners wherever possible. Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. More wait is foreseen for those expecting an increment. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Pep up a relationship that you have nurtured for long, as it may show signs of stagnating.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Keep options open on the investment front. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. A promotion or increment is likely for some, especially those in the government service. Attending a family do will prove most rejuvenating, but tiring. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. A hobby may fascinate you, but you will be too lazy to take it up.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. A different mode may be adopted for commuting to workplace by some. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. A property deal may prove most profitable.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Health remains excellent. You will need to balance your budget even if you earn well. Negativity at home may keep you in a foul mood the whole day. Keep travel options open-ended. Owning a house is indicated for some. Your popularity is set to rise within your social circle.

Love Focus: A compatible match may be found for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but try you must. Your fitness can take a beating due to sheer laziness. Your mark of excellence will be embossed in whatever you undertake on the professional front. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Undertake long distance travel today. good returns from a property can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON