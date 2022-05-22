Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, '22 states,add wealth

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Your efforts will be guided and supported by the stars today. Working professionals may get some opportunities to work and settle abroad or get a chance to visit a foreign country. You will get new opportunities to add to your wealth. It may help you succeed in your financial ambitions. Your contact with reputed and distinguished people will be strengthened. This may help you move ahead in your life. Some of you may not get good support from your family due to your busy schedule. On the sunny side, an exciting day in romance is on the cards. You are likely to feel adventurous with your sweetheart. Planning a small outing with your sweetheart may bring joy. Students will need to approach mentors and educators urgently to clear the confusion. Property dealers may close a very profitable deal in a short time. Today, take some time for yourself and work out a little.

Sagittarius Finance Today Your income may continue to increase, and your business is likely to register profits. However, look out for sudden expenses. You may have to shoulder a financial burden, which may deplete your savings. Keep a watch on wasteful expenditure.

Sagittarius Family Today Avoid any heated arguments with your family members otherwise, your relationship with them may get strained. You are advised to be transparent in your interactions with all family members. A sibling might turn to you for some financial help.

Sagittarius Career Today You are likely to meet some influential person which could provide a breakthrough in your career. Those of you working with the government is likely to get transfer orders. Your pending tasks will start getting accomplished now.

Sagittarius Health Today Getting back to physical activity will help you today. An invigorated and well-nourished body is exactly what you need to get into peak condition. Though sleep patterns still need to be worked upon, some of you may succeed in finding a workable solution.

Sagittarius Love Life Today If you are single and eligible, then you are likely to find a suitable match. Some of you may even get a proposal via an arranged setup. Those committed may enjoy much togetherness. Partners may go out of their way to make you feel special and spend quality time with you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green



