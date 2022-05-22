Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, a fresh wave

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) The day is likely to bring in a fresh wave of auspiciousness and prosperity in your life. Be spontaneous and action-oriented to make your mark on the professional front. You need to put in consistent efforts to bear the fruits of it in the long run. Financially, you will be able to move slowly. It is the right time to expand your social network and adapt quickly. Family relationships may remain harmonious. Affairs of the heart are likely to have smooth sailing as well. Good health and vitality may enable you to enjoy the positives of the day wholeheartedly. This is a good period to explore and undertake journeys as they are likely to pay rich dividends later on. Students are likely to excel in their field of study. Any laxity in cross-checking property documents may lead to problems. Seek expert opinion to iron out problematic aspects in the title deed.

Gemini Finance Today There are chances of a sudden spike in your expenditure, so you are advised to control your impulse on overspending. Your efforts done in the direction of expanding your business are likely to yield success.

Gemini Family Today There could be a celebration of an auspicious function in your in-law's house. Fate may favour your sibling or kin and he or she could receive some recognition now. This is likely to infuse a festive spirit in your house.

Gemini Career Today It is an excellent day for working professionals as they may enjoy the fruits of their hard work. You are likely to develop your profile as an expert which will be appreciated by one and all. The day is also auspicious for those working in the government sector.

Gemini Health Today Some of you may be in the process of reinvention. Enjoy this phase and splurge on some clothes or a hairstyle that gives you confidence and energy. Allow yourself to relax and enjoy a delicious meal -you deserve a rest. You may find yourself energized.

Gemini Love Life Today If you are married, then the progress of your children is likely to make you happy. If eligible, you are likely to find a suitable match. If your spouse is also a working professional, then they can expect growth in their career.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

