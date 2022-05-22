Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, good results

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) You are likely to be filled with energy and enthusiasm and may feel an urge to start something new. Be creative in thought and execution in your professional assignments, it may make a world of difference to your efforts. Today your popularity is likely to increase. You may remain in the limelight in your social and professional circle. Business partnerships are likely to be fruitful and any journeys undertaken to expand business will bear good results. If you plan your trip well you may be able to squeeze some time for sightseeing. It may bring a lot of contentment and rejuvenation. Relish in the company of other positive-minded individuals. Make time to appreciate all you have. Students are likely to attain tremendous results in their field. If they are appearing for any competitive examination, then success is indicated. You are likely to have communication problems with your partner. Remain conciliatory and accommodative all day. Your immunity needs to be taken care of too.

Taurus Finance Today As for those who own a business, their risk-taking tendency is likely to remain high time. This may bring profit, but do not be lax in your homework. Getting associated with the government sector for work will prove beneficial for you.

Taurus Family Today You are advised to remain cordial and polite with your father; otherwise, it can hamper your relationship. Someone senior in the family may incur some losses and may need your emotional support.

Taurus Career Today Those individuals working in the fields of creativity, media or film industry may find the day beneficial. New opportunities may come their way. Some of you can expect a transfer at work. It will be to a post and position of your liking.

Taurus Health Today On the health front, you are advised to control your eating habits, especially your intake of sweets. If you have been thinking to get back on a workout routine then go for it. Your health is likely to get better as result.

Taurus Love Life Today Bonding with your spouse needs to be strengthened. There could be some changes like your spouse which can lead to ego clashes between you two. Therefore, keep your calm and act accordingly. Single may have to toil to meet their perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON