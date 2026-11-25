Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope Today

A decision about your working arrangements will feel easier as conditions at work improve. The day will keep you busy, and the anxiety that has surrounded your work will ease. You will be in touch with important people who can help your career or working circumstances, making professional conversations worth your attention. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, bringing a slower pace around shared money and delayed answers. A private concern will still feel weighty even while your outward circumstances become more encouraging. Your father's health is likely to improve. Watch that you do not neglect your mother's health while work occupies you. The day's professional movement will be welcome, though some replies will arrive later than you would like.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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Your mood will be romantic, and you will enjoy your spouse's company. After the demands of work, a familiar conversation will feel especially pleasant. Venus in Libra, your third house, brings affectionate communication and a taste for comfort, alongside a wish to spend on pleasure. You will feel more inclined to express warmth in a message or in the way you speak across the table. Enjoyment will come through being together as much as through any plans you make. Leave a little time for your partner once the working day ends. Your attention will move more easily towards companionship as professional anxiety begins to loosen its hold.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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Your working conditions will improve, and professional contacts will have a useful part in that change. Important people are likely to offer help with your career or the circumstances in which you work. The Moon in Taurus in your tenth house all day brings attention to your work and supports public-facing tasks, giving your efforts a visible setting. You will be busy with duties that put you in contact with others. Students will be able to concentrate, making the day useful for sustained study. Keep the main plan simple while slower answers work their way through. Your own contribution will be easier to see, and the working day will feel more constructive than the worries surrounding it.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} A property in your spouse's name is possible, although the outcome remains open. The subject of ownership will therefore have a place in your thinking, particularly where money is shared. Answers connected with joint finances are likely to move slowly, and the wait will make the matter feel more prominent. At the same time, an affectionate mood will bring an interest in spending on something enjoyable. Leave room in your calculations for commitments already being discussed. Your financial attention will move between a substantial shared question and the smaller pleasures of the day. The larger matter will continue to require patience even as work begins to feel more settled. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A property in your spouse's name is possible, although the outcome remains open. The subject of ownership will therefore have a place in your thinking, particularly where money is shared. Answers connected with joint finances are likely to move slowly, and the wait will make the matter feel more prominent. At the same time, an affectionate mood will bring an interest in spending on something enjoyable. Leave room in your calculations for commitments already being discussed. Your financial attention will move between a substantial shared question and the smaller pleasures of the day. The larger matter will continue to require patience even as work begins to feel more settled. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your anxiety will ease as working conditions improve, leaving you with more mental room for home life. Your father's health is likely to show improvement, which will add to that sense of relief. Your mother's well-being will still deserve attention during a busy day. Private worries will take longer to settle than the immediate demands of work, so a quiet interval will feel useful once you stop. Give yourself a simple evening after the day's visible effort. You will feel more receptive to affection when your mind is no longer entirely occupied by professional concerns.

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Tip for the Day: Keep work plans simple and reserve some unhurried time for your spouse.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)