Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)
Daily Prediction says,
A decision about your working arrangements will feel easier as conditions at work improve. The day will keep you busy, and the anxiety that has surrounded your work will ease. You will be in touch with important people who can help your career or working circumstances, making professional conversations worth your attention. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, bringing a slower pace around shared money and delayed answers. A private concern will still feel weighty even while your outward circumstances become more encouraging. Your father's health is likely to improve. Watch that you do not neglect your mother's health while work occupies you. The day's professional movement will be welcome, though some replies will arrive later than you would like.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your mood will be romantic, and you will enjoy your spouse's company. After the demands of work, a familiar conversation will feel especially pleasant. Venus in Libra, your third house, brings affectionate communication and a taste for comfort, alongside a wish to spend on pleasure. You will feel more inclined to express warmth in a message or in the way you speak across the table. Enjoyment will come through being together as much as through any plans you make. Leave a little time for your partner once the working day ends. Your attention will move more easily towards companionship as professional anxiety begins to loosen its hold.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Your working conditions will improve, and professional contacts will have a useful part in that change. Important people are likely to offer help with your career or the circumstances in which you work. The Moon in Taurus in your tenth house all day brings attention to your work and supports public-facing tasks, giving your efforts a visible setting. You will be busy with duties that put you in contact with others. Students will be able to concentrate, making the day useful for sustained study. Keep the main plan simple while slower answers work their way through. Your own contribution will be easier to see, and the working day will feel more constructive than the worries surrounding it.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
A property in your spouse's name is possible, although the outcome remains open. The subject of ownership will therefore have a place in your thinking, particularly where money is shared. Answers connected with joint finances are likely to move slowly, and the wait will make the matter feel more prominent. At the same time, an affectionate mood will bring an interest in spending on something enjoyable. Leave room in your calculations for commitments already being discussed. Your financial attention will move between a substantial shared question and the smaller pleasures of the day. The larger matter will continue to require patience even as work begins to feel more settled.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
A property in your spouse's name is possible, although the outcome remains open. The subject of ownership will therefore have a place in your thinking, particularly where money is shared. Answers connected with joint finances are likely to move slowly, and the wait will make the matter feel more prominent. At the same time, an affectionate mood will bring an interest in spending on something enjoyable. Leave room in your calculations for commitments already being discussed. Your financial attention will move between a substantial shared question and the smaller pleasures of the day. The larger matter will continue to require patience even as work begins to feel more settled.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your anxiety will ease as working conditions improve, leaving you with more mental room for home life. Your father's health is likely to show improvement, which will add to that sense of relief. Your mother's well-being will still deserve attention during a busy day. Private worries will take longer to settle than the immediate demands of work, so a quiet interval will feel useful once you stop. Give yourself a simple evening after the day's visible effort. You will feel more receptive to affection when your mind is no longer entirely occupied by professional concerns.
Tip for the Day: Keep work plans simple and reserve some unhurried time for your spouse.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com