Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope (Canva)

Income is likely to balance expenditure today, leaving business and earnings on an average footing. Progress will feel slow in matters that involve shared money or an answer you are waiting for. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, bringing weight to private worries and delaying a response. Things are likely to move late, so the day will have a stop-start quality. A long journey will be canceled, changing the shape of your plans. Alongside these slower developments, contact with friends will give you something more cheerful to discuss. The day will carry both an ordinary financial picture and a welcome sense that you are still connected to people beyond your immediate concerns.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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Your love life is likely to improve, with conversation giving closeness a more comfortable place in the day. A canceled journey will also change what you and someone close are expecting from the schedule. You will have private concerns on your mind, yet there will be room for a warmer exchange. The Moon in Gemini in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings, contacts and a friend's good news, giving you something pleasant to share. You will enjoy hearing about another person's happiness even while your own plans remain slow. Affection is likely to feel easier when the conversation has something simple and genuine to rest on. The relationship mood will be more encouraging than the pace of pending matters.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} A classmate will help you with your studies today. That assistance will give a difficult piece of work a more approachable starting point, and you will feel the value of studying alongside someone. Mercury in Libra, your third house, supports messages, discussion and study, making a direct question useful. At work, the day is likely to remain average, with communication doing more for immediate progress than an ambitious change of plan. A delayed answer will keep part of your attention occupied. You will still have calls to make and familiar work to continue. The day favors keeping the task in front of you clear while leaving room for a response to arrive later than expected. Leo Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A classmate will help you with your studies today. That assistance will give a difficult piece of work a more approachable starting point, and you will feel the value of studying alongside someone. Mercury in Libra, your third house, supports messages, discussion and study, making a direct question useful. At work, the day is likely to remain average, with communication doing more for immediate progress than an ambitious change of plan. A delayed answer will keep part of your attention occupied. You will still have calls to make and familiar work to continue. The day favors keeping the task in front of you clear while leaving room for a response to arrive later than expected. Leo Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Earnings are likely to cover spending, with little change in the overall balance. Business will also remain on an average footing, so the financial mood will be steady in some places and slow in others. Shared money will carry more weight than everyday purchases, especially where an answer is pending. Watch the urge to go ahead with a house purchase; that decision belongs on hold today. A friend's welcome news will brighten conversation, but your own money matters will still follow their separate pace. The day favors simple financial plans that account for existing demands. There will be more reassurance in knowing what is already covered than in expecting a large new development.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Private worries will feel heavy, and the wait for an answer will occupy more mental space than you would like. Friendly company will offer a change of subject, especially when someone has good news to share. You will feel the contrast between the slow pace of a personal concern and the livelier conversation around you. A simple schedule is likely to suit your energy. The cancellation of a long journey will remove that journey from the day's demands, although adjusting your expectations will take a little time. By evening, the wish to keep things uncomplicated will be stronger than the wish to fit in more.

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Tip for the Day: Keep plans simple and let a helpful classmate make studying easier.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)