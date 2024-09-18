Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 18 September 2024 predicts a new horizon in business
Read Libra daily horoscope for September 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Stay cool today while discussing the issues in the love affair.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a master player
Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair &maintain a good rapport with the lover. Strive to meet professional goals and consider safe monetary decisions.
Stay cool today while discussing the issues in the love affair. Your attitude at the workplace will play a crucial role in meeting the expectations. Handle wealth smartly while general health is good today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be patient in a relationship and always be a good listener. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. Marriage is also on the cards today. Some Libras may also come across the ex-flame today which may rekindle the old affair. However, married natives should be careful to not put their family life in danger. Single Libras will also be happy to know that an interesting person will walk into their life.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Handle all tasks with the same care and also eschew office politics. Some male natives may lose their temper in meetings which may invite trouble. Avoid such incidents that may impact your profile. A senior may also question your integrity which you should reply with the performance. Libra may relocate abroad while a few will switch the job for a better package. Businessmen will also find new partners today and the second half of the day is also good to make new deals.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Minor monetary issues will be there and you are expected to keep a watch on the expenditure. While you may buy electronic appliances, stay away from large-scale investments including stocks and trading. You can however invest in mutual funds today. Entrepreneurs must rethink investments in foreign locations. You should also avoid conversations with siblings over ancestral property as this can take a wrong turn, causing mental stress.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Seniors need to spend more time at parks and always be positive towards life. Consult a doctor whenever necessary. Cut down oil and grease from food and fill the plate with veggies and fruits. Drink plenty of water to radiate the skin. Avoid traveling to a hilly terrain today. Those who drive must follow all traffic rules.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
