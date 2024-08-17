Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts a romantic affair
Read Libra daily horoscope for August 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Fall in love today and be expressive in emotions.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your life is your choice
Fall in love today and be expressive in emotions. Be attentive at the office and have a productive day. Pick smart monetary investments for a safe future.
Love will bloom in your life today. Have a productive day at the office where you can also expect accolades. No serious issue will impact both finance and health today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be sensible in the romantic affair and ensure you maintain a good rapport in the love life. Keep the lover in a good mood and this can have a positive impact on the love life. Be careful while discussing the past love affair with your partner. This is more crucial when you are married. Married females should avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship. Single Libras will fall in love today and the second part of the day is auspicious to express the feeling.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Be sincere in the work and this will help you in gaining new opportunities to display the professional mettle. Keep egos out of the office life and show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Some Libras can expect a hike in salary or promotion. Ensure you come up with new ideas at meetings. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Traders may resolve all previous issues with authorities.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Today is good for investment in the stock market but you need to have proper knowledge about it. A celebration with friends will need you to donate generously today. Some natives will put down the paper and will also join a new organization for a better package. Some chefs and hospitality professionals will work overtime today. Traders will clear all pending dues while entrepreneurs may have minor financial issues in the second half of the day.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Do not take the official pressure to home. Spend more time with the family. Start the day with exercise and meditation is a good way to have control over emotions. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope