Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts a romantic affair

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your life is your choice Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. No serious issue will impact both finance and health today.

Fall in love today and be expressive in emotions. Be attentive at the office and have a productive day. Pick smart monetary investments for a safe future.

Love will bloom in your life today. Have a productive day at the office where you can also expect accolades. No serious issue will impact both finance and health today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in the romantic affair and ensure you maintain a good rapport in the love life. Keep the lover in a good mood and this can have a positive impact on the love life. Be careful while discussing the past love affair with your partner. This is more crucial when you are married. Married females should avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship. Single Libras will fall in love today and the second part of the day is auspicious to express the feeling.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the work and this will help you in gaining new opportunities to display the professional mettle. Keep egos out of the office life and show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Some Libras can expect a hike in salary or promotion. Ensure you come up with new ideas at meetings. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Traders may resolve all previous issues with authorities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today is good for investment in the stock market but you need to have proper knowledge about it. A celebration with friends will need you to donate generously today. Some natives will put down the paper and will also join a new organization for a better package. Some chefs and hospitality professionals will work overtime today. Traders will clear all pending dues while entrepreneurs may have minor financial issues in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Do not take the official pressure to home. Spend more time with the family. Start the day with exercise and meditation is a good way to have control over emotions. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)