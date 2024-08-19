Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024 predicts a new journey

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No hurdle is a challenge today Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024. Handle wealth smartly today and also consider diligent investment options.

Spread happiness in the relationship and spend more time with the lover. Despite the minor hiccups, you will meet the professional targets at work today.

Avoid arguments in the love affair and ensure your partner is happy spending time with you. Professional diligence promises a better career. Handle wealth smartly today and also consider diligent investment options. Your health is also in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not let the partner feel lonely and instead treat them with care and respect. Some lovers will plan a trip to have bright moments in love. You may expect surprises in the relationship. Those who are on the verge of a break-up will also give a second thought to it. However, keep control over anger and arguments as this can hamper the relationship. Married natives need to be extremely careful while discussing their past relationships with their spouses.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will also see opportunities to relocate abroad for the job but wait for a day or two to make the final decision. Some IT projects may require professionals to spend long hours at the workstation. Graphic designers, animators, and civil engineers will be upset as the client may want to rework a project. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait for a day or two. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture and traders will see good returns today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Have a prosperous day where you will see new opportunities to augment your wealth. Today is auspicious to purchase a new property. Some Libras, especially females will buy a car in the second half of the day. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also be successful in raising funds. Seniors may donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. You may have viral fever, oral health issues, and pain in joints and elbow today. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Some females will develop gynecological issues that require medical attention.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)