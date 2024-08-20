Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is charming today Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024. Do not get into arguments.

Expect a happy love life today. Keep the official life free from politics. Be productive at work and this will reflect in your financial status. Health is also good.

Take up new responsibilities at the workplace and also settle the love-related issues of the past. Utilize the financial statement to make crucial monetary decisions. Your health is also good today.

.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while spending time with the lover. Do not get into arguments. The day is also not good to get into loose talks as you may be misunderstood by the lover. Avoid hurting the emotions of the lover. You may have a romantic dinner where the final call on marriage can also be made. While traveling, take steps to call up the lover to share the feelings. Single Virgo females can expect a proposal today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Some crucial responsibilities would need you to spend overtime at the office or travel throughout the day. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, always keep your eyes open. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Students looking for higher studies will see new opportunities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will happen today. This helps you make smart purchases today. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry as well as a new vehicle. Be careful while lending a big amount to a friend. Handle the money smartly today and repay all pending dues. Traders will also receive good profits which will help in future investments. Some Libras will also invest in the speculative business to reap good returns in the future.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. But Libras with a history of kidney or liver-related ailments need to be extremely careful. There can also be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Some females may develop gynecological issues while children playing may develop minor cuts this evening.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)