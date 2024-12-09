Menu Explore
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024 predicts a proper financial plan

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 09, 2024 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life packed with fun today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Consider smart options to settle scores

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. Go for safe monetary decisions. Health is also good.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 09, 2024. Go for safe monetary decisions. Health is also good.

Keep the love life packed with fun today. Never compromise on quality when it comes to professional asks. Go for safe monetary decisions. Health is also good.

Take up professional challenges to ensure you obtain the best results. Continue the commitment to the relationship. Have a proper financial plan while your health is good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be cool while spending time with the lover and also ensure you don’t pick up major arguments. Some natives may go back to the ex-lover but married females should avoid this as their marital life will be in danger. The second half of the day is also good for making crucial romance-based decisions. Some natives will have a romantic dinner where they will also introduce the partner to the parents. Married females may develop minor issues within the family and today, discuss them with the spouse.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

The day at work will be engaging as new tasks will demand more time and attention. You may give up egos and ensure there is a positive vibe within the working team. Maintain the relationship with seniors and the human resources team intact. Those who are into healthcare will stay overtime at the workplace. Some female managers will have a tough time handling male team members but with smart tactics, you will accomplish it. For students, academic life will be successful. Those appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be there and you may consider renovating the house. The second part of the day is good to buy a new vehicle or a new property. Some females will plan a vacation abroad and it is good to have a proper financial plan. Today is also perfect to consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also help a friend or relative who is under financial stress. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansion to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today by maintaining a balance between physical and mental health. Avoid food rich in fat and oil and instead have more fruits and vegetables. Do not take the office stress to your home. Some seniors may develop sleep-related problems and consult a doctor for a better opinion. You may also recover from chest-related infections.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
