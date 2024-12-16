Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024 predicts new assignments

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Bring happiness to the lives of people around Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024. At the office, handle new assignments to gain better professional growth.

Look for success in the love affair. Show the best performance at the office to bring in career growth. The financial status will permit crucial financial decisions.

Consider taking the love affair to the next level and keep egos out of it. At the office, handle new assignments to gain better professional growth. You are good in terms of money and health will also be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love life may have turbulence today. Some male natives may walk out of the relationship due to ego-related problems. Do not delve into the past. Stay away from the personal space of the lover and also value the affection you receive today. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. If you are single, the chances to meet a new friend are higher today. Marriage is also on the cards.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you are good in terms of work and display a professional attitude. This will also help you take up new responsibilities. Office politics is not your cup of tea today. Do not get into verbal fights with coworkers and also avoid controversies. Be careful while you give suggestions at meetings as a senior may consider this offensive, leading to issues in the coming days. Businessmen should be careful while making major investments as some segments may not bring good results. Those who are into government jobs can expect a change in location.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

As prosperity will be there, you may consider helping a friend who requires financial assistance. You may even buy a car in the second part of the day. Female entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds which would improve their financial status. You may also try the fortune in the stock market today. Businessmen may face tax-related issues that require immediate settlement.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments will be there but the routine life will not be affected. Be stress-free and stay away from negative vibes. Spend time with those who have a positive attitude. Today is also good to join a gym or a yoga session. Female natives may develop blood pressure and they may need to consult a doctor.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)