Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts good returns

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing can stop your triumph Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Consider multiple options to express your feelings today.

Realize that your love life demands more patience and romance. Do not let egos play spoilsport at the office. Minor medical issues can disturb your day.

Troubleshoot every love-related issue today and stay happy. Utilize every opportunity to grow in your career. Financially, you are god today. However, minor health issues may come up as the day progresses.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Consider multiple options to express your feelings today. Your lover will be cool and will also support you in all endeavors. Surprise the partner with gifts today. Single natives may fall in love today but the day is not good to propose. Wait for a few days to get a positive response. Plan a surprise romantic dinner for your lover which will make the day charming. An old relationship will come back to you but this can be a trick one, especially for married persons.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible at work and utilize communication skills to resolve the crisis at work. All those who are in the service sector, especially in designations where direct public interactions exist, need to be highly cautious while talking. Your attitude is crucial, especially during client sessions. Some tasks may demand you to work additional hours. Entrepreneurs will get into new partnerships which will bring in good returns shortly. Funds will come by to expand the trade to new territories.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will impact your day. Wealth will come in from different sources and you must handle it diligently. Some Libras will be happy to financially help a friend and to donate money to charity. Take the help of a financial expert to have guidance on large-scale investments including the stock market and speculative business. Seniors can comfortably divide the wealth among children.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Children may have allergies or oral health issues while seniors may complain about vision-related issues. Spend more time with people whom you love. This will take away mental stress. Diabetic Libras must be careful about their food and should avoid anything rich in oil and ghee.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

