Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 predicts good returns

By Dr J.N Pandey
Dec 28, 2024 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor monetary issues will not impact routine life today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, – Express emotions freely

Look for pleasant moments in a love affair and this will also lead to high productivity at work. Minor monetary issues will not impact routine life today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Ensure you are happy in love. Despite challenges, your professional life will be productive today. There can be minor financial issues but the health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not let your emotions fly loose. There can be minor disturbances but you will find ways to mend the troubles. The second part of the day is good to make a call in the future. Office romance is not a good idea as it will compromise your productivity and family life. Married Libras will be happy to conceive while single Libras will meet someone special. You may express the emotion freely to the lover and ensure there are no communication issues between you guys.

Libra Career Horoscope Toda

There can be minor productivity issues but do not let this impact the job. The second part of the day is good to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. You may be given the task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle. Businessmen handling textiles, interior designing, fashion accessories, construction, and transport will see good returns today. Sales and marketing persons will have a tough time meeting the target.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Do not let monetary issues impact your routine life. Some females will prefer a vacation abroad and will also make flight bookings and hotel reservations. You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances. However, the day is not good to lend a big amount to a friend or relative. The seniors at home may suffer from health issues, which you will need to spend on medical expenses.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Do not take health issues lightly. You need to be careful about your lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and keep the mind fresh through a positive attitude. Some females may develop menstrual problems and children may be infected by viral fever. Maintain a balance between office and personal life which will help you keep the stress under control. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
