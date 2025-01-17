Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2025 predicts a romantic dinner

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid controversies today Pick the day to troubleshoot relationship issues. Utilize the professional opportunities for better growth. Keep a watch on the expenditure. Health is also good. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2025: Pick the day to troubleshoot relationship issues.

Today, a happy love life is waiting. Spend time together to be more romantic. Resolve professional issues and consider safe monetary investments. Your health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful to not get into arguments which can lead to friction. Married females may conceive today and you may seriously consider expanding the family. Single Libras will see someone special today. However, wait for a few days to propose. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. You may also discuss the marriage with your parents this evening. The second part of the day is good for romantic dinner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will work will be noticed by the management. The clients will specifically ask for you and this will add value to your profile. Some Libras will also get into business which may prove fruitful. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Deal with unhappy clients tactically to be in the good books of the management. For business people, this is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with diligence. Though you may receive wealth from different sources, you need to save for the rainy day. Some Libras will be successful in inheriting a family property. There will be relief from medical issues and this will also help you save money. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories. You can also donate money to charity, especially in the first half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There will be a proper balance between professional and personal life. Keep alcohol out of the life today. Start the day with exercise and also take a walk in the evening to stay fresh and fit. Protect your eyes while traveling as dust can cause infection. Avoid outside food as this may upset the stomach.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)