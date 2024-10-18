Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024 predicts tremors in love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You may see happy moments Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Keep the love affair creative and productive. Ensure you deliver the best results at work today. Financial success exists but your health can be an issue.

Troubleshoot relationship issues and ensure you prove your diligence in meeting your professional goals today. Financially you are good but minor health issues may happen.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will see tremors today and an ex-lover may be back in the life which can complicate things. Do not let egos dictate things in the relationship. Instead, value the relationship and keep the partner in a good mood. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Some male natives will find new love today. Some love affairs will move to the next level with the backing of parents. Married females can also expect to expand their family today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major professional crisis is seen today. However, it is good to be productive and disciplined at the office. Aviation, automobile, IT, hospitality, healthcare, animation, and architecture professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Come up with new ideas and concepts at team meetings and this will be appreciated by the team members. Businessmen can confidently launch new ideas today. Some entrepreneurs will be serious about taking the trade to locations abroad. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth may not be a problem today. There will be success in professional life and this will bring in good earnings. You may start renovating the home or buy a new one or a vehicle. You can also consider a speculative business that will bring in good returns. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. You may also see success in the online lottery today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to health today. Some Libras will develop respiratory issues while females may have skin-related allergies. Children may complain about throat pain which may stop them from attending school. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)