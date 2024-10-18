Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024 predicts tremors in love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 18, 2024 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love affair creative and productive.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You may see happy moments

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Keep the love affair creative and productive. Ensure you deliver the best results at work today. Financial success exists but your health can be an issue.

Troubleshoot relationship issues and ensure you prove your diligence in meeting your professional goals today. Financially you are good but minor health issues may happen.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will see tremors today and an ex-lover may be back in the life which can complicate things. Do not let egos dictate things in the relationship. Instead, value the relationship and keep the partner in a good mood. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Some male natives will find new love today. Some love affairs will move to the next level with the backing of parents. Married females can also expect to expand their family today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major professional crisis is seen today. However, it is good to be productive and disciplined at the office. Aviation, automobile, IT, hospitality, healthcare, animation, and architecture professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Come up with new ideas and concepts at team meetings and this will be appreciated by the team members. Businessmen can confidently launch new ideas today. Some entrepreneurs will be serious about taking the trade to locations abroad. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth may not be a problem today. There will be success in professional life and this will bring in good earnings. You may start renovating the home or buy a new one or a vehicle. You can also consider a speculative business that will bring in good returns. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. You may also see success in the online lottery today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to health today. Some Libras will develop respiratory issues while females may have skin-related allergies. Children may complain about throat pain which may stop them from attending school. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On